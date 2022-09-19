County to hold hearing on waste disposal fees

The ramifications of the Bristol landfill’s closure for Smyth County residents are becoming clearer. The costs of solid waste disposal are going to increase.

Thursday, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on proposed increases to transfer station tipping fees and a possible charge to use the county transfer station’s floor area for disposal. The proposed tipping fees would increase from $56 per ton to $80 per ton.

It currently doesn’t cost to use the station’s floor, but county officials are considering a $5 fee.

The changes are coming on the heels of Bristol, Virginia, closing its landfill. The embattled landfill had long generated complaints about odors and emissions. Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality investigated the situation and Bristol, Tennessee, took legal action against its sister city.

In the end, the two Bristols reached an agreement that would ultimately close the landfill.

For Smyth County, that meant it had to find another landfill to accept its waste and that of the towns of Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville.

The county had been hauling its trash to Bristol’s Hwy. 107 landfill for $17.30 per ton.

On average, the county takes 2,200 tons of trash to the landfill each month.

As soon as news broke of the landfill closure, Smyth officials took action to find temporary solutions.

In June, the supervisors agreed to an emergency agreement with EcoSmart Landfill in Blountville, Tennessee, for a tipping fee of $35 a ton. If they had delayed a vote until after July 1, the fee would have been $45 per ton.

The action was considered an “emergency” step because the county didn’t have time to advertise for bids as is required by state law. Since then, the county has undertaken the formal bid process with bids due earlier this month.

The trip to Blountville will add about 15 to 20 miles per trip for the Smyth drivers who make about 8 daily trips to the landfill.

County Administrator Shawn Utt told the board of supervisors earlier this month that the county will either need to hire a new driver and buy a new tractor truck/trailer or hire contractors to assist with disposal.

To help cover the extra costs, the county is considering fee adjustments.

They initially looked at implementing a tire disposal fee. The county now allows four tires per year per titled vehicle to be disposed of at no cost.

According to county documents, the county pays for each tire’s disposal on tonnage basis and will need to buy a tire cutter estimated to cost between $45,000 and $50,000.

However, supervisors voiced concerns about the illegal dumping of tires.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson said that if a fee is imposed, numerous tires will be rolled over banks and then the county will bear the cost of cleaning up illegal dumps.

Ultimately, the supervisors agreed to not to pursue that fee.

Stevenson also opposed a new fee of $5 that is proposed for citizens who back onto the transfer station’s tipping floor to unload and dispose of garbage.

Officials noted that loaders working at the station must stop when that occurs. Citizens would still be able to use the convenience centers and roll off beside the station’s scale house for free.

Stevenson argued that county officials shouldn’t make circumstances more difficult for citizens.

Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins said he’d like more information on the impact on the transfer station.

For Thursday’s meeting, officials collected information from nearby counties on what they charge to use their stations.

Effective Oct. 1, Washington County will implement a $5 minimum charge, while Tazewell County collects a $10 minimum for a standard pickup load. The Wythe-Bland station has a minimum charge of $20 per load for under 750 lbs., and the Twin County Landfill charges $4 for up to three 30-gallon bags, $8 for four or more 30-gallon bags and other staggered fees based on size.

Citizens’ comments will be taken during tomorrow’s public hearing, which will be held at about 5 p.m. in the county board room. A special sign-up sheet is available for citizens who wish to address the supervisors during the hearing.

Written comments will also be accepted until 2 p.m. Thursday. They may be emailed to pharvery@smythcounty.org or faxed to 276-783-9314.