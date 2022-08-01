National Night Out events planned in Marion, Chilhowie

In an effort to promote police and community partnerships, law enforcement and first responders will have their programs and vehicles on display next month for the annual National Night Out events.

Activities will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Chilhowie Town Park from 6-9 p.m. and the Marion waterpark from 6-8 p.m.

The Chilhowie occasion is being held in conjunction with the Chilhowie Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Saltville Police Department. The Marion Police Department will host “A Night to Unite.”

During the events, citizens are encouraged to come out and meet officers, learn about the profession, and take part in free food, beverages and recreational activities.

Chilhowie’s event will feature a water slide where kids can cool off and inflatables to bounce around on. There will be bicycle giveaways, door prizes, free school supplies and community resource groups. Demonstrations by K9 units are anticipated along with live music from WyldeHeart.

In Marion, kids will get free admission to cool down in the town waterpark. There will be free food for everyone, child safety education information, community resources, music, goodie bags, school supplies, raffle prizes and a bike rodeo. Four bicycles will be raffled.

“We are hosting our third annual National Night Out event at the Marion Town Pool,” said Lt. Rusty Hamm. “National Night Out (now in its 39th year) enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. This is something the Marion Police Department strives to achieve each and every day.”

To help assist students in the community, the MPD sponsored a school supply drive by accepting school supplies in its lobby and during “Fill the Cruiser” at Walmart on July 30.

“With National Night Out, the community allows us to be ambassadors for our students by facilitating the distribution of donated supplies,” Hamm said.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is also sponsoring a Backpacks & School Supplies Drive now through Aug. 1. Donations can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office at 819 Matson Drive in Marion.

Other first responders with Smyth County fire and emergency services may also be in attendance at the National Night Out events as well as members of other community agencies. And, weather permitting, kids may get a chance to watch helicopter landings and see inside the copter.