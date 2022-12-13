Webinar to empower parents, advocates with knowledge to address special ed needs

Special education concerns prompt parents to take legal action more than any other area of education. However, in Virginia, their odds of winning a complaint against a school system are almost non-existent.

Henry “Hank” Bostwick wants to help change those odds by empowering parents, advocates and his fellow lawyers with knowledge.

A former teacher with a decade’s experience in both rural and urban schools, Bostwick is now a staff attorney with Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society. Next Thursday, he will lead a free Special Education Advocacy 101 webinar.

Bostwick can offer a unique firsthand perspective on the situation. He taught special education and general education in public schools. He’s also worked for a law firm that represented school boards and since 2007 he’s represented students and their guardians as a legal aid attorney, first in the Roanoke area and now locally.

Bostwick believes helping families with students with disabilities gain an equal footing for education is vital for them and the community.

Just like housing and income maintenance – key priorities for legal aid organizations, Bostwick said education is a basic need. For families, he said, “access to equal educational opportunities is essential to getting out of the cycle of poverty.”

Bostwick said he wants “to empower families to use education as the ladder it’s meant to be… a ladder out of poverty.”

A Severe Imbalance

However, the process is cumbersome at best and nuanced. It’s also expensive and the justice system, Bostwick said, does not include a right to an attorney in civil cases.

Up front, the attorney advised, it’s best for both sides to avoid the legal process when possible.

When a complaint is filed, it first goes to a due process hearing. During that process, Bostwick said all of parents’ claims have to be exhausted there through documentation, witness lists, and testimony before a case can proceed to court.

The odds of a complaint making it through the process and to court are extraordinarily slim.

He pointed to a case now on the docket for U.S. District Court in Virginia’s eastern district on behalf of a child identified as D.C. against the Fairfax County School Board, that system’s superintendent, and Jillian Balow, superintendent of Public Instruction for Virginia Department of Education, in her official capacity.

The suit reads in part: “Through their FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] requests, D.C.’s parents learned that from 2010 through July 2021 less than 1% of parents who initiated a due process hearing under the IDEA [Individuals with Disabilities Education Act] in Northern Virginia received a favorable ruling, granting the relief they requested. That is only 3 rulings in 395 cases in all of Northern Virginia, over more than 11 years. The results are not much better statewide in Virginia with a little over 1.5% of parents who initiated a due process hearing ultimately receiving a favorable ruling—only 13 such rulings in all 847 cases brought in Virginia over that same 11-year period…. This very low percentage of rulings in favor of parents has been a problem for almost 20 years, which is as far back as the parents could obtain data through FOIA on individual hearing officers. Moreover, during the last twenty years approximately two-thirds of the hearing officers have never ruled in favor of parents, not even once. Even worse, in Northern Virginia, 83% of hearing officers never once ruled in favor of parents over the eleven… plus years from 2010 to July 2021.”

The complaint notes that “D.C.’s parents were warned by an FCPS social worker who told them they should not bother because they ‘would lose.’”

The parents pressed ahead and the complaint says “D.C.’s parents were able to learn only after losing their hearing and after months of parsing data obtained via Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) requests—parents and disabled students in Virginia almost always lose….”

D.C.’s parents are now suing to end this imbalance.

To complicate the situation, Bostwick said there aren’t many private attorneys who will take on special education cases. From Roanoke to the state’s western line, he said, there aren’t any private attorneys he can refer parents or others too.

In the future, Bostwick hopes to provide training specifically for attorneys in the region, including those who work with family and juvenile law.

The Prison Pipeline

Including those lawyers who work with juvenile offenders is particularly important to Bostwick, who said that students with disabilities possess a far greater risk of moving through the school-to-prison pipeline.

The number of those students at risk is significant. Across Virginia, the attorney said, 8% to 11% of students have a special education Individualized Education Program (IEP) plan.

Bostwick recalled cases in which he knew in his gut that a juvenile offender had a disability and he asked the court to delay action until the child underwent a special education evaluation.

While disabilities aren’t an excuse for bad behavior, he said, a child’s behavior “might be the manifestation of a disability.”

The Need

Bostwick is quick to say that he doesn’t “want to bash school systems.” Having done the work himself, the attorney is clear “I have respect for teachers and educators.”

Yet, he knows problems exist for special education students. In this region and elsewhere, he believes the problems are pervasive.

Bostwick only recently moved to this newly funded position with Southwest Virginia Legal Aid and since the beginning of the current school year, he said, about a dozen cases connected to special education have come into the office. The society has already accepted a discipline-oriented case.

“We know there’s a need out there,” said Bostwick, who noted that legal aid is stretched thinly with currently five attorneys to cover all areas of the poverty-law spectrum in an area that encompasses the cities of Bristol and Galax and the counties of Washington, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Carroll, and Wythe.

Bostwick brings about 20 years of experience to his current work. He’s advocated for special education needs in multiple states, including Virginia, Alabama, and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

One of Bostwick’s cases, D.B. v. Bedford County School Board, which sought an appropriate education environment for a kindergarten student, set and continues to be precedent in federal courts in Virginia’s Western District.

The Webinar

SWVA Legal Aid hopes, Bostwick said, that the Dec. 15 webinar will be a tool to help interested individuals learn about special education law, including special education evaluations, the planning process, and the safeguards in both state and federal law, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (504) and Section 504 that guarantee students with special needs the right to a free and appropriate public education.

Bostwick said he’ll offer a variety of information, including recognizing warning signs, what tools exist, and the benefits and drawbacks of action. If the format and time allows, he may also take questions.

Individuals may register for the 10 a.m. webinar at www.svlas.org/specialeducationwebiar/. For more information, reach out to Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

A biography detailing Bostwick’s experience includes this quote from him: “Public schools are at the heart of our communities and serve the common good. I’m honored to have the opportunity to share my experiences as both an educator and a child advocate attorney to help our public schools thrive!”