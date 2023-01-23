Marion teacher to help other educators take students on 'Amazing Race'

The Marion students who traveled to Costa Rica last summer and got to make chocolate may never look at a candy bar the same way again. For those youth and many others, Shane Goodpasture accomplished one of his key teaching goals.

That goal, in his words: “Show them life outside of Smyth County. Life doesn’t stop at the Tennessee border.”

The Marion native loves his hometown and that he’s teaching in the same school—Marion Senior High School — from which he graduated, but the foreign language educator knows the importance and empowerment of helping students “meet other people they might never meet otherwise and go to places they never imagined.”

It “opens innumerable doorways,” Goodpasture said.

This March, Goodpasture has been tapped to travel to Alabama to teach other foreign language educators some of his tools for engaging students.

An MSHS teacher since 2011, Goodpasture has taken ideas from the popular reality TV show “The Amazing Race” to help students learn about other countries and cultures. Like the show, Goodpasture said he gives the students puzzles to solve to get the next clue and adds roadblocks and detours along the way.

As for the students, Goodpasture said, they really enjoy the competitive nature of the program but also like the element of working with teammates.

The method, he said, has enhanced student engagement.

Goodpasture thought the idea might be useful to other teachers and sent in a proposal to share it at the 2022 Foreign Language Association of Virginia (FLAVA) fall conference in Williamsburg.

Last October, he learned that that his presentation had been chosen as the Best of FLAVA, which meant he would represent the state and share his program, “Get Ready to Embark on The Amazing Race” at the Southern Conference on Language Teaching.

Goodpasture described his selection as an honor, “especially being from a small rural high school. Looking across the state, it’s humbling.”

Yet, he said, it’s encouraging that what he’s developed and implemented is interesting and might be useful to other teachers.

Goodpasture traces his love of language back to MSHS. He studied Spanish 3, 4, and 5 in the same classroom where he’s now teaching.

He particularly credits educators Kristie Jennings and Marilyn Walker. When he studied under their direction, he said, “I fell in love with language.”

After graduating from MSHS in 2007, Goodpasture went to Emory & Henry College. His work there confirmed that education and languages were “the right fit.”

Shortly after graduating from E&H in 2011, he joined the MSHS faculty. Now, he’s teaching Spanish 2, 3, 4, and AP Language & Culture.

The teacher is fluent in English and Spanish and can converse somewhat in German and French.

He loves being able to communicate with people in their native tongue and learn about other cultures – how other people live and, ultimately, how connected “we are. We’re more alike than different,” Goodpasture said.

While he loves giving students a glimpse of how incredible other cultures are, he said the benefits of foreign language study also translate into job and travel opportunities.

Goodpasture has experienced numerous cultures firsthand. He traveled to Germany and Austria in college and on his own to Madrid.

With school board approval, he’s taken students to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

The trips, he said, aren’t vacations but are educational. He noted learning to make chocolate and about the process of coffee making in Costa Rica. The nine- to 14-day trips also include lessons that are cross-curricular. From biology to history, he said, the students get to use all they’ve learned. “We bring it altogether.”

From learning other languages and about other cultures and traveling, Goodpasture said, the education “opens innumerable doors.”

As well, he said, “it makes us more aware of the world.”

Goodpasture works to bring elements of other cultures into the classroom. He and the school’s French teacher offered a program about the Day of the Dead in Mexico and All Saints Day in France.

He’s also introduced Mexican Street Corn during a small fiesta and brought in samples of Columbian and Cuban coffees for the students to try and compare. “If they’re willing, we want them to try new things,” Goodpasture said.

Prior to Christmas break, Goodpasture decorated a Christmas tree with flags representing the Spanish-speaking countries of the world.

Building connections with students in multiple ways is a trait that MSHS Principal Mike Davidson celebrates. He said, “Mr. Goodpasture loves his subject but he understands that his relationships with his students is the strength of his success in the classroom. He may have some students two, three, or four years and their relationships grow each year, as do the skills and knowledge of the students. Our students very much appreciate Shane’s willingness to go beyond the classroom.”

Noting the academic trips Goodpasture has led, Davidson said, “He is very knowledgeable of his subject matter and has a true love for world languages. His enthusiasm is shared with our students and our students graduate with a strong foundation of the Spanish language.”

Adding that “Shane has established himself as a well-respected educator and leader at MSHS,” Davidson reflected on his selection as a presenter at the regional conference. “We are very excited for Shane. His selection to represent Virginia is a reflection of what he does daily in our building.”

“His opportunity to represent Virginia at the Southern Conference on Language Teaching is a reflection of his abilities in the classroom. His enthusiasm to assist other educators and enhance the teaching of world languages is his way of sharing what he does at MSHS on a daily basis. Shane has served as a mentor to other language teachers in our building. He has truly been called to teach and he does it as well as anyone in a classroom anywhere. The honor of speaking at the conference is an additional way to answer his calling. The setting will look different, but to Shane it will be his classroom on that day, and everyone there will learn and learn of Shane’s love of languages.”

“We are truly proud and consider this a great honor for Shane Goodpasture,” Davidson concluded.

Jennings concurred. She is especially excited for her former student and current colleague. “I am extra proud,” she declared.

The MSHS Teacher of the Year for 2017, Goodpasture also keeps books for the girls’ basketball team and sponsors the Beta and Key clubs and coaches Scholastic Bowl.