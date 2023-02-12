For the first time since its formation, the Virginia Lottery Board includes a member from west of Roanoke. That representative is Adam Tolbert, of Saltville.

Tolbert entered the world of politics and government service nearly 30 years ago when he stepped forward to be a Republican Party volunteer. He’s grown in his service in the decades since then.

In 2011, Tolbert ventured into campaigning when he was the party’s nominee for treasurer of Smyth County. While he didn’t win that office, Tolbert has continued his work to advance GOP efforts. For the last 16 years, he’s served as the Smyth County Republican Committee’s chair. Additionally, since 2014, he has also served as the 9th Congressional District Republican Committee’s chair.

As Tolbert continues to strengthen his service reach, early last year he “put in an application expressing my willingness to serve in the Youngkin Administration as a candidate for Board or Commission appointments.”

About two weeks ago, he got the news that Gov. Glenn Youngkin was tapping him to serve on the state Lottery Board – his first gubernatorial appointment. The governor’s office announced the appointment Monday.

Tolbert didn’t hesitate to accept the appointment. “The Virginia Lottery is a high profile state agency and generates significant revenue for Virginia’s public schools. Additionally, in the last couple years the Lottery has been assigned by the General Assembly as the regulator for casino gaming and sports betting in the Commonwealth.”

The board also oversees all lottery gaming activities and it has been recommended that it be given the authority over skilled gaming machines.

Noting the lack of a voice from this region on the board, Tolbert said, “I hope to bring my Southwest Virginia perspective and insight to the Board, which I think will be extremely helpful. I believe it is important for all regions of the Commonwealth to be represented in state government, especially on Boards like the Lottery Board. I look forward to working with the staff and other Board members to see that the mission and integrity of the Lottery is well served and assist with Governor Youngkin’s desire to strengthen the Spirit of Virginia.”

Tolbert expressed appreciation to Youngkin for his confidence and trust. He said he’s beginning to prepare for the next Lottery Board meeting, which will be held in April. It typically meets four times a year.

Tolbert will bring diverse experience to the board. He’s worked as an IT systems engineer and currently serves the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center as its senior director of administration. He’s also a doctoral candidate at Liberty University, pursuing a Ph.D. in public administration. He holds a master’s in management and a BA in political science/government.

Through the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia, Tolbert has completed the Political Leaders Program and the Candidate Training Program.

In 2012, he was the inaugural recipient of Virginia Highlands Community College’s Rising Star Alumni Award, which “is given to a graduate or other person who has previously been affiliated with VHCC who has enjoyed early career success or made notable accomplishments in the community.”

In 2017, Tolbert received the Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia 40 Under Forty Award. Nominees are judged on their business success and their achievements as an active member of the community.