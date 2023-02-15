The odds of winning $10,000 are 1 in 300. The odds of helping students improve their physical wellbeing are 100%. With those odds, Marion Senior High School Strength & Conditioning is asking community members to support an effort to upgrade the school’s weight room by taking part in the drawing.

Each of the 300 tickets that will be sold for the drawing is $100. A single winner will take home $10,000.

Teacher and coach Jack Ginn said the upgrades to the MSHS weight room “will benefit all who use the facility, including five weight training classes that are taught throughout the school year.”

Ginn noted that the weight room hasn’t had a major upgrade since 2010.

Some improvements were undertaken last year.

“Since May 2022,” Ginn said, “we have made roughly $6,500 in upgrades, including five new benches, an electronic timing system, a broad jump testing tool, and a vertical jump testing tool. These upgrades were made through the athletic department and football budgets and fundraising.”

Ginn anticipates that other needs for the weight room will fall outside budgeted funds.

Those upgrades include bumper-plate weights for all 10 racks, trap bars for all 10 racks, and a new garage door needed for security and ventilation.

Ginn isn’t sure the $20,000 that would be raised if all drawing tickets are sold would cover all those needs.

The order of the upgrades will be determined by the amount raised and will be decided by Ginn and Brock Hanna, who both teach weight training, and Athletic Director Sallie Moss.

To take part in the drawing, individuals may visit https://mshs-simply-sparkles.square.site/product/mshs-strength-conditioning-raffle/208 .

The winner will be drawn on April 3 on the MSHS Facebook page. Participants do not need to be present to win.