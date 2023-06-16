While not back to pre-pandemic levels, used car prices are beginning to ease. With that in mind, Smyth County’s 2023-24 budget included an across-the-board personal property tax of $2.30 per $100 valuation. Last year, the board of supervisors lowered the rate to $2.15 on cars, SUVs and trucks with less than a two-ton capacity to offset the then skyrocketing rise in vehicle values.

However, as the supervisors prepared to adopt the tax rates for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1, they rethought the increase.

County Administrator Shawn Utt advised the supervisors that, based on the reduction in values, if they kept the tax rate at $2.15, the county would lose $700,000 and have to cut that amount from the proposed budget that is now projected to come in at more than $132.4 million.

Even at $2.30, Utt said, the county will lose $300,000.

By next year, he said, even more cuts could be anticipated as vehicle values stabilize.

The budget, Utt said, included $4.3 million in personal property tax revenue and that would drop to $3.6 million if the tax rate was kept at $2.15.

Supervisor Phil Stevenson was reluctant to return the tax rate to its prior level.

“We’re here for the people,” he said.

“I’m not sure I’m ready to send it back to $2.30,” Stevenson argued. “It’s up to us to curb our spending.”

While the board has tried to improve its circumstance and invest in multiple projects, he said, the county may have spent too much.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill proposed that the supervisors split the difference and put the personal property tax at $2.22 for cars and small trucks.

Noting that Virginia has yet to set a budget for 2023-24, Utt said, budget amendments will need to be addressed by the board after the state figures come in. At that time, he said, he could also make the necessary cuts in spending.

Stevenson considered voting in favor of the proposal, but declared that he had previously said he would never vote for a tax increase. “I do like to keep my word,” he said and opposed the measure, which was approved by the supervisors.

In adopting the budget and tax rates, the supervisors also OK’d an across-the-board 2% increase in sewer and water rates.