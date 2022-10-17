Smyth schools three among 11 to win VHSL honor

Smyth County is the place to see good sportsmanship.

And now all three of the county’s high schools have the awards to prove it.

Chilhowie, Marion Senior and Northwood high schools were among 11 statewide to recently receive the Virginia High School League’s highest honor in sportsmanship. It was the only locality in Virginia where all the schools were selected.

Each of the schools were named Claudia Dodson VHSL Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award winners.

The three Smyth schools had plenty of company from the region as more than half of the schools earning the honor come from Southwest Virginia. Others included Holston High School, Auburn High School and Eastern Montgomery High School.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill announced the news during a Thursday night Smyth County Board of Supervisors meeting, emphasizing that only 11 high schools out of 315 across the state – 3 percent – received the recognition.

“It’s huge,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill told the board that it would be impressive for any school to receive the award, but for all the county’s high schools to do so is extraordinary.

Previously known as the Wachovia Sportsman, Ethics and Integrity Award, it was renamed in 2007 to honor the memory of Dodson, who served as VHSL assistant director from 1971 to 2002.

Dodson was insistent that the educational basis of VHSL programs remain at the forefront.

According to the VHSL, no one did more to establish and promote standards of behavior expected from coaches, athletes, students and fans.

The award is presented annually and requires a self-assessment and a peer assessment that shows sportsmanship is a priority at the school and in the community.

The process includes looking at the behavior of everyone involved in VHSL activities, including coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, student fans and parents.

The award requires that there have been no ejections and the school cannot have been involved in any sportsmanship incidents requiring an official warning, probation or suspension.

The VHSL also presented the Stay in the Game Award, which honors schools where athletes haven’t been ejected. Patrick Henry High School was among those honored at that level, along with Holston.