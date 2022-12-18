Smyth County administration building changes owners, future use under study

In early 2019, officials believed that Smyth County would soon take ownership of the Morison Building, likely by July 1 of that year. The transaction, however, just recently took place with the filing of the deed.

Now the question becomes what to do with the aging four-story, 30,000-square-foot structure that serves as the heart of county operations and as home to multiple local and state government agencies.

The county first signed a lease for the Marion building on Jan. 1, 1995. This week, County Administrator Shawn Utt noted that after nearly 29 years of leasing the building that is best known as the county administration office, it’s now locally owned.

The state legislature and then-governor Ralph Northam approved the ownership change in 2019 along with granting some adjoining property to Mount Rogers Community Services at no charge to either entity.

The building was constructed in the 1950s as part of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, but in the 1990s, the state hospital vacated it.

As part of the arrangement between the county and the commonwealth, the county undertook a $3 million renovation of the building.

The lease payment was $1 a year.

Early on the building became home to the county offices, the Department of Social Services and the school board, which had been scattered around town.

Over time, the building’s size has allowed the county to offer office space to agencies such as Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Virginia Employment Commission and others.

The delays in completing the ownership transfer were largely bureaucratic in nature.

Yet, even before the state OK’d the transfer, the move generated controversy among county leaders.

Some pointed to the state’s Department of General Services 2019 appraisal of the building and the land at $5.2 million, the cost of constructing new offices, and called it a good deal for taxpayers.

Others looked at the building’s age and even more the age of its steam heat system, plumbing and accessibility problems and believed it would become a money pit for taxpayers.

Wednesday, Utt pointed to a county building assessment completed this year. That assessment, released in November, says the Morison building possesses “‘good bones’ but is in need of serious infrastructure upgrades to maintain use even with the existing layout.”

At a minimum, the report said the building would require new windows, new electric distribution, new mechanical systems (heat and cooling), and new plumbing. It called Morison’s current plumbing systems “a continuing liability.”

The assessment examined options ranging from doing the minimum to constructing a new building. The capital costs associated with those options ranged from $16.6 million to $46 million.

With the Morison building now in the county’s hands and noting the projected costs of upgrades, Utt said that officials will need to take a step back and consider its worthiness.