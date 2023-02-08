A Chilhowie man is being held in the regional jail following a fire at his home yesterday that began while the house was occupied.

At 12:30 p.m., Chilhowie police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1404 W. Lee Highway. Firefighters with the Adwolfe and Saltville departments also responded. According to Chilhowie Fire-EMS, the first fire units were on the scene within five minutes and the blaze was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

A Chilhowie Fire-EMS statement and Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss both said that preliminary indications point toward an incendiary fire.

Moss said that information received at the scene led to probable cause for an arrest. The suspect was found a short time later walking on East Main Street and was taken into custody.

Moss said that John Edward Callahan, 62, of 1404 W. Lee Highway, was arrested on a charge of arson of an occupied dwelling.

The other resident of the home, who was in a relationship with Callahan, was unharmed, Moss said. The house sustained significant damage.

The chief emphasized that the investigation is still in the preliminary stage and details are still emerging.

Moss expressed gratitude to the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Washington County and Smyth County sheriff's offices for their assistance.

He said the fire continues to be investigated by the Chilhowie Fire Marshal's office with assistance by the CPD and Virginia State Police.

Callahan is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on a secured bond.