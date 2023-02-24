Black History recognitions this month have not just focused on the past but also unveiled plans for a new celebration this summer.

At meetings earlier this month, the Chilhowie and Marion town councils adopted resolutions encouraging an awareness of Black History and celebrating its rich nature. The Chilhowie resolution noted that Virginia “has been home to some of the country’s most influential African American leaders. These leaders, too numerous to list, have inspired all Americans with their stories of the triumph of the human spirit….”

The resolution also acknowledged the “tragic stories of cruelty rooted in bias and bigotry” and declared that “Every Virginian deserves dignity and respect, the opportunity to pursue our dreams, and inclusion in the Virginia family.”

The council presented a copy of the resolution to Deborah Montgomery, who said she was accepting it in honor of the late William Fields, a Chilhowie resident, artist, educator, and advocate for Black citizens. Montgomery said the resolution will hang at the Mount Pleasant museum in Marion, which Fields helped lead and that works to preserve the community’s Black History.

The Marion Town Council also adopted a nearly identical resolution, which encouraged, “Let us all celebrate our rich history and acknowledge that diversity, when genuinely embraced, strengthens our Commonwealth.”

The Marion resolution was presented to Gregory Rashad and Nolan Wolfe, who were representing a committee planning a Juneteenth celebration in Marion.

Information in the council’s packet said they’re working with the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society to host a Back to Iron Street/Juneteenth Celebration in Marion on Saturday, June 17. The event would be held at the former Carnegie High School, an historic Black school in the community.

The committee asked the town council to support the endeavor with a donation of up to $5,000 to help pay for musicians, DJs, and other expenses.

The request called the celebration a “truly historic and prayerfully annual event.”

The council referred the financial request to its Finance Committee for consideration.