The critically-acclaimed The FABBA Show will be bringing its Spring Tour 2023 to the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Direct from the United Kingdom, The FABBA Show is an authentic tribute to Abba.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows— people dress up in their best jumpsuits, white go-go boots and dance and sing with us,” said Marie-Claire Follett, who plays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad in the show.

The official International ABBA Fan Club calls them the “best ABBA since ABBA.”

The FABBA Show is also famed for its flashy stage production, complete with costumes, choreography and audience interaction. They’ve also been known to stay after the show for selfies.

Audience members will hear favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia”, “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “SOS,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me Knowing You,” and more.

The box office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and extended hours for performances. The Lincoln Theatre is at 117 East Main St., Marion. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets are $35 to $65, plus ticket fees, and may be purchased by phone at 276-783-6092, in person at the theatre box office or online at www.thelincoln.org.