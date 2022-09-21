GOLF: PH takes team title at Hogo tourney (copy)

The Rebels ripped off a Hogoheegee District Tournament win at the Wytheville Golf Club.

Patrick Henry, led by Savannah Riley and Max Owens, shot a 344 to take the title.

Riley and Owens each carded an 82 at the event. Carter Lester shot an 87, and Keagan Hutton a 93. Hamilton Addair finished with a 95, and Braeden Nichols wrapped up with 99 strokes.

Rural Retreat was second in the team play, shooting a 352. Both the Rebels and Indians will advance to the Region 1D tournament.

Bryce Tibbs of Rural Retreat earned medalist honors with his 76. Ben Musser, Logan Miller and Isaac Miller all ended play with 92. Olivia Crigger shot a 119 and Talan Hammack a 120.

Chilhowie finished in third place with a 358, led by Chase Coley, who carded an 80, good enough to secure a singles spot in the regional tournament. Will Barnes’ 82 was also enough to earn a spot in regional play. Will Goodwin shot a 98 for the Warriors, as did Levi Teaters. Titus Martin finished with a 108, and Brody Davidson finished with a 113.

Northwood’s lone golfer, Walker Jones, qualified for regional play with his score of 87.