Holston's sportsmanship honored

A Washington County school was one of 11 receiving the Virginia High School League’s highest honors in sportsmanship.

Holton High School was recently named a Claudia Dodson VHSL Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award winner.

The Cavaliers were part of a well-represented group of Southwest Virginia schools that included all three of Smyth County’s high schools – Chilhowie, Marion Senior and Northwood – Eastern Montgomery and Auburn High School.

Previously known as the Wachovia Sportsman, Ethics and Integrity Award, it was renamed in 2007 to honor the memory of Dodson, who served as VHSL assistant director from 1971 to 2002.

Dodson was insistent that the educational basis of VHSL programs remain at the forefront.

According to the VHSL, no one did more to establish and promote standards of behavior expected from coaches, athletes, students and fans.

The award is presented annually and requires a self-assessment and a peer assessment that shows sportsmanship is a priority at the school and in the community.

The process includes looking at the behavior of everyone involved in VHSL activities, including coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, student fans and parents.

The award requires that there have been no ejections and the school cannot have been involved in any sportsmanship incidents requiring an official warning, probation or suspension.

The VHSL also presented the Stay in the Game Award, which honors schools where athletes haven’t been ejected. Patrick Henry High School was among those honored at that level, along with Holston.