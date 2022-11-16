Wytheville woman convicted of sex crimes

A Wytheville woman was locked up on Monday after being convicted of sexually abusing a teenage boy in 2018.

Stephanie Ann Smith, 38, was sentenced to serve four years behind bars on charges of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child and child endangerment involving a then 14-year-old male.

She had additionally been charged with two counts of sodomy and another indecent liberties count, but the commonwealth dropped those charges on Monday.

According to a prosecutor, Smith, in addition to sexually abusing the boy, also forced him to live in a room with no bed and a boarded-up closet.

Smith, who was free on bond while awaiting trial, entered Alford pleas to the crimes, which allowed her to deny guilt while admitting there was enough evidence for convictions.

Following her 2019 arrest, Smith told a magistrate she didn’t “know why these charges were issued.”

As part of a plea agreement, she will be on probation for three years after her release and can have no contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with minors.

In addition, she has to register with the Virginia State Police as a sex offender.

In 2018, Smith was given four days to serve and two years of probation after being convicted of child endangerment involving another minor.

Immediately after Monday’s Wythe County Circuit Court trial, she pleaded guilty to violating the rules of her probation.

She didn’t, though, get any additional time and was released from probation on that conviction.