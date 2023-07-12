Employees of Joey’s Country Kitchen have plenty of good memories of their time at the now-closed restaurant. They shared some of them during a potluck for Joey the week she closed and on Facebook.

Joey Major herself has plenty of memories.

“For years I’d say I’ve always wanted a Cadillac, I’ve always wanted to live on top of a mountain, and I’ve always wanted a restaurant,” Joey said of how the dream of a restaurant business began.

She and her husband lived in Georgia and had a commercial egg farm with about 800,000 chickens. She would come home to visit her parents and after she and her husband divorced she moved back home to Rural Retreat.

As Joey gassed up her Chevrolet truck at the filling station next to the Country Kitchen during one of her visits home she joked around with the business owner. He told her he’d sell her his restaurant for the right price.

She mentioned the conversation to her parents and then went back to Georgia. Soon, her dad, J.B. Holston, called wanting to know if she was interested in the deal. Before she knew it, he had bought it and told her to come home and run it.

Joey said that she didn’t know anything about running a restaurant, that she helped cook for a church in Georgia, and when she walked into Joey’s Country Kitchen she didn’t know anything except cooking. The thousands of biscuits she made for that church in Georgia became a staple and very popular with customers at the restaurant in Rural Retreat.

Joey said she found some good employees over the years that helped keep the business open through personal illness, economic down times, renovations, and Covid. She’s had about 16 total and thought some of those might keep the business going after she retired but no one seemed to want to devote the kind of time and energy in running the business that Joey did.

Thirty-six years after opening her doors Joey decided to close the restaurant for a number of reasons, including the inability to find enough help and getting older herself and wanting to retire.

That action in early June action created a shockwave through a community spoiled by the good food, friendly staff, and family atmosphere of this small town treasure. Employees and customers, family and friends have called Joey a treasure and are devastated to lose this business.

Joey’s niece Tracy Leonard worked at the restaurant for many years and recalled several terrifying memories as well as many fond ones of her aunt and the customers.

“My most fondest memory would be the fact that my aunt was so special in her pie-making, and so worldwide known for that, that she was published in a book and it was sold in Books a Million and Barnes and Noble and other book stores,” Leonard said. “This little man from Bristol loved Joey’s pies. He would try to come down here and when he got to where he couldn’t drive to come get his pies – and he would order over $60 worth of pies – he would have the railroad company stop the train on the tracks, tie up the railway, they stopped the train, come in here and said ‘I’m here to get such and such’s pies’ and they paid for those pies, and they would take those pies on the train and travel all the way to Bristol and meet him at the terminal and give him his pies. For the railroad people to stop and pick up pies, and people would be ‘You’re kidding me, the train stopped to pick up peanut butter pies?’ And I’m like, yes, and they’d stop to come in and get food because they loved those cheeseburgers. That’s my fondest memory.”

Worst experience was the day the train derailed near the restaurant a few years ago and staff thought it might hit the building. Leonard said she heard a boom and thought the train might have hit her aunt who was on her way to work at the restaurant.

“My first expression was, oh my God, my aunt’s supposed to be coming to work and she was running late, did the train hit her up there at that crossing. So I called Joey’s house to see if they’re okay and my other aunt, Joey’s sister Nancy, was on the phone and I said ‘Is everybody okay up there? Did anybody get hit by a train? The train has hit something.’ And she was like, no, and I look out the back door and I keep hearing these bangs and booms and see train cars flying up in the air and I’m like, oh my God, the train’s derailing, I gotta go. And I slammed the phone down to hear my aunt saying, “What?!’ And I slammed the phone down and I was looking out the back door and the train’s derailing and it’s coming right for our vehicles because we parked right next to the tracks. It missed our vehicles by five train car lengths.”

Leonard had been wearing a heart monitor at the time after having had a heart attack and when her anxiety over the derailment caused the device to alarm she was so upset she didn’t notice her phone beeping and didn’t to call in about it so medical staff contacted her about what was causing it and she said, no, it wasn’t due to exercise or overwork but a train derailment near her job.

Two other incidents were nearly as alarming: when a tractor trailer got stuck on the tracks and people were trying to alert the railroad before a train came through and the propane tank at the next door gas station was in danger of exploding after a gas line leak.

Lisa Montgomery was also a longtime employee at the restaurant, about 24 years waitressing, with fond memories of her work with Joey.

“Joey was always good to me. We worked a whole lot together,” Montgomery said. “I did all kinds of catering events with her. I was there every morning to work no matter how I felt and what was going on. We ran drive-thru out the side door during Covid to keep the place going.” She said she wouldn’t mind waitressing again if the establishment reopens.

“One time I caught a basket on fire and I go running out the back door and of course Joey stopped me,” Montgomery said. “I was running and yelling fire! Fire! Fire!”

“Donnie Courtney would drink great big ol’ big glasses of tea and he would get to the bottom of his glass and holler, ‘Tea please! Tea please!’”

One time Montgomery said that she and a customer played a prank on Donnie Courtney by making him a gravy biscuit out of Styrofoam on a cold, winter day and she thought he would try to eat it in the parking lot but he took it away and while he might have been real disappointed he never got mad at her for that.

They had regulars every day and when tourists would come in they were easy to pick out, she said, and the staff would ask “Where are you from?”

Of the years she spent at the restaurant, Montgomery said, “They were all awesome for the most part. There were a few hard stressful days but for the most part it was pretty successful.”

Christina Davis worked there the past three years after COVID.

“I remember I thought I was gonna get fired, I ran the tea over,” Davis said. “Not once, I’ve done it twice. I thought Lisa was gonna kill me and then I thought Brittany was gonna kill me.”

Customers were very nice for the most part but could get testy when it was busy, Davis said. Fridays and Saturdays were the busiest and often groups would come in, after football games and every morning there was the “liars club,” older men who loved to sit and tell tall tales.

Of Joey, Davis said, “I just love this lady. She’s a real sweetheart.” She said Joey worked with her on her schedule whenever she needed time off for family business.

Cindy Linkous worked there about 18 years and became a dental assistant who would still help out at times.

Joey recruited her from McDonald’s, Linkous said, where Joey and her sister would come through the drive-thru late at night for hot fudge sundae. Cindy took her up on the offer of a job.

“She has watched me graduate high school, graduate college, move away, come back, get married, have a baby.”

Her favorite part of the job was working the early shift, Linkous said.

“A lot of people wouldn’t want to do the early morning shift but whenever I got to do them with Joey I really liked that because me and her would just talk,” she said. “The biscuit crowd and just that smell when her first pan of biscuits would come out of there was amazing.”

Covid was an interesting time, she said, because they made a makeshift drive-thru at the side door. Customers would order and have their food delivered to them in their vehicles as they pulled up to the side door. “That was pretty cool to do that,” she said. “We just kept it going. We did have a drive-thru and they just loved it. What was funny is after it was over and people could come back in a lot of them would be like, ‘Could we still come to the side? Will you run it out to…’ no, you gotta come in. They got really spoiled with us doing that. But we did have regulars that couldn’t come in, like it was hard for them to walk and we would go out to them and give them their food and take their money and come back and give them their change. Just because they were our regulars and we took care of them.”

Lindsey King was another longtime employee.

“After begging for a job from the second I was old enough to work, Joey finally hired me,” King said. “I can still picture it. I stopped in before school one morning to get my ‘boss sweet tea’ (if you know, you know) standing at the register Lisa told me ‘Come on in on Saturday around 3, wear a white t shirt and jeans.’ I was over the moon excited and couldn’t wait for Saturday to come. I was so excited in fact that I tipped my tea over and it went everywhere. Thankfully I wasn’t fired before I could even get started. That was the first day of the next 10 years.”

King said she worked there after school and every weekend.

“When I went off to college Joey always had a place for me to help on weekends or breaks,” she said. “In between under grad and grad school she held a place for me also. I started as a waitress and eventually made my way to the back helping in the kitchen. I even washed dishes a few times.”

“I worked with some amazing men and women over the years and learned something from each of them,” King said. “I most certainly learned the most from Ms. Joey. She taught me how to make eggs every way possible, how to make sky high meringue, the secret to good gravy but most importantly she taught me the importance of hard work and dedication. She has dedicated her life to her business and her community. You could find her every day of the week at 4 a.m. (sometimes earlier) making biscuits and frying up sausage and bacon for the first pot of gravy. She always said the first biscuit of the day was the lucky biscuit. I got the lucky biscuit a few times while working the opening shift but my favorite treat was at closing shift and getting to lick the pie spoon, peanut butter especially.”

King said that the white t-shirt uniform that the staff used to wear evolved into a JCK black t-shirt and even became a shirt that many in the community owned in support of Joey when she had cancer.

“I was there working with Joey when she got the call from the doctors just days before Christmas,” King said. “She continued to demonstrate her strength and dedication as she carried on as best she could while fighting cancer.”

“Not only did I work with some amazing people, I also had the pleasure of serving my community and getting to know all of their food preferences. I guarantee I can still remember a few if anyone wants to challenge me! Table one was guaranteed to be full by 5 a.m. and circulate with different folks all throughout the day. Mostly old fellas telling tall tales and drinking coffee.”

“On Fridays the place was full of athletes, coaches and Big Indian fans. 7:10 a.m. on any given day you could count on the Klockner crew coming in after a long night shift. The weekends were busy with groups of friends coming in for early breakfast after a long night out, folks eating a good dinner before heading to Wythe raceway or families having lunch after church on Sundays. The babies we served chicken nuggets with ranch and chocolate milk to are now grown adults, some with babies of their own.”

“So many of my sweet customers and some of my co-workers over the years have now passed on,” King said. “It was always so sad to see them go but we always celebrated their memory and shared happy stories. Now it’s time to do the same for the legacy that is ‘Joey’s Country Kitchen.’ I’ll forever be thankful for the many memories I have, for everything that first job taught me and for the people it brought into my life.”

Kim Holbrook Lambert said, “Wow! The end of an era with the closing of Joey’s Country Kitchen! My journey with Joey began years ago. I kinda fell into a job by helping out in the mornings before I went to my day job and eventually I ended coming back to help close in the evenings. I think the most important thing that Joey taught me was work ethic. Back in the day ya’ll may remember I was a bit of a wild child. One particularly rough morning Joey got that metal bread pan and metal spoon and proceeded to bang it right beside my head. She thought that was hilarious! Me not so much. Joey said if you play you pay and come 5 a.m. you better be here! Joey took a chance on me and cosigned a bank note for me to buy a little Ford Ranger truck and I am proud to say that she never paid a penny on that loan. Joey and I watched many sunrises out the back door of the kitchen. Joey, I hope you enjoy many more beautiful sunrises in this new chapter of your life. Love and hugs to the ‘toughest old bird’ I know. You have earned this.”

“The best stories I’ve ever heard were at JCK between 5 and 8 a.m.,” said Brinkley Hash, who worked there briefly during school and would fill in at other times but had been a customer since childhood. “What I would give to go back just once more.”

Hash said she felt like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz on closing day: “There’s no place like Joey’s.”

“This building was so much more than a restaurant to me,” Hash said. “This was the place my granny would take me to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner (This was her favorite restaurant). This is where I met Matthew over two and a half years ago. This building holds so many laughs, smiles, tears, conversations, and so, so, so many memories. This is where my first ‘big girl job’ was. This building has been a part of my life since I can remember. From little boxes of cereal to bunny shaped pancakes on my birthday, to Lisa always knowing how I’d want my food cooked, to eating here before football or basketball games, to Christmas parties and all the in between (I would be typing forever if I told all the stories I have about this building). If walls could talk, I would sit and listen to every story these walls could tell.”

“I am truly heartbroken to know that things will never be the same now without Joey’s Country Kitchen in town,” Hash said, “but I am oh so blessed to have been able to work, eat, and grow up in this little mom and pop restaurant. I’m so thankful for everyone that made this building have such an impact on my life. I sure will miss you JCK.”

Joey said that she is continuing to clean out the restaurant in preparation for hopefully a new owner.

“We are trying to tie up loose ends,” she said. “It has been and still is a job cleaning out.”