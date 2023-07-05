Wythe County voters will go to the polls in November to choose among candidates for local government and constitutional offices.

On the ballot this year are candidates for supervisor, school board, sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, clerk of circuit court, and Big Walker Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

Sheriff Charles Foster, incumbent, Republican, is seeking re-election and is unopposed.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, incumbent, Republican, is also running unopposed.

Clerk of Circuit Court Jeremiah Musser, incumbent, Republican, has no challengers.

Treasurer Lori Guynn, incumbent, Democrat, is being challenged by Lisa Shelton, Republican.

There is an open election for Commissioner of Revenue between Adam Linkous, Republican, and Ramsey Catron.

For the Board of Supervisors At Large position, Stacy Terry, incumbent, Republican, faces a challenge from Jane Erie Shrestha, Democrat.

Rolland Cook, incumbent, Republican, is unopposed seeking re-election for the West Wytheville District on the Wythe County Board of Supervisors.

Jamie Smith, incumbent, Republican, is unopposed in seeking re-election to represent the Fort Chiswell District on the Wythe County Board of Supervisors.

To represent the Speedwell District on the Wythe County Board of Supervisors, B. Gene Horney, incumbent, Democrat, faces a challenge from Joseph Dickey Morgan, Republican.

Don Goode seeks to represent the West Wytheville District on the Wythe County School Board.

Hillary Billings seeks to represent the Fort Chiswell District on the Wythe County School Board.

No candidates filed to represent the Speedwell District on the Wythe County School Board.

Candidates for School Board Member At Large, a non-partisan position, are: Julia Tomiak; Gary Rusty Beamer; George Mack Pruett; and Julie Tomlinson.

There are two seats open on the Big Walker Soil and Water Conservation District. Candidates are Brian Umberger and Chris King.

In the Virginia Senate, Travis Hackworth, incumbent, Republican, will defend his seat in the 5th District against challenger Robert Beckman, Democrat. In the 7th District, Bill Stanley, incumbent, Republican, will face a challenge from Deborah Gates, Democrat.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, Jonathan Arnold, Republican, is unopposed in the 46th District.

For further information, contact Lennon Counts, General Registrar/Director of Elections for Wythe County at (276) 223-6038 or govote@wytheco.org.