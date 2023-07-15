A popular gas station and convenience store in Wytheville has reopened after a couple months of rebuild.

The original Sheetz that opened in 2008 was demolished in May for a total rebuild.

“Sheetz’s store along North 4th Street reopened on July 5,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz.

Ruffner noted that Sheetz offers a new design which includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside. The new store is approximately 6,800 square feet and includes 14 fuel terminals for customers.

There will be no staff expansion at this location; however, Sheetz employees from this store were offered other jobs in the company temporarily while the remodel was underway.