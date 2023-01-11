 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Max Meadows man dies following traffic crash

A 90-year-old Max Meadows man died following a traffic crash in Pulaski County.

According to a report from the Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, on U.S. 11 about a half-mile north of Rt. 766.

A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on U.S. 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus, the VSP said.

The driver of the Ford, Garnie L. East, of Max Meadows, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Monica C. Harder, 31, of Pulaski, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the VSP news report.

Harder, the report said, was charged with reckless driving (46.2-852). Driver distraction is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

