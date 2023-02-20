Brooke Greiner won the James A. Bland Memorial Music Scholarship Contest, sponsored by the Rural Retreat and Wytheville Lions Clubs. Shown in the photo are the four contestants: Culum Guthrie, Alaina Guthrie, Brooke Greiner and Tre Johnson.

Brooke Greiner played "The Entertainer," by Scott Joplin, on the piano.

The contest was held on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Greiner advances to the regional level of the contest, which will be held on March 19. Winners there will compete for scholarship money at the StateLions Convention, to be held in Bristol in April.