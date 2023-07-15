If you’re unsure where the food you buy at a store comes from, visit a farmers market and meet the people who grow and produce some of it here at home.

One of those local vendors is Donnie Buck of Rural Retreat who brings fresh eggs and honey to the Wytheville Farmers Market.

A native of Groseclose who grew up in Rural Retreat and lived in Roanoke during his career, Buck decided to return home to property he owned in Rural Retreat where he built a house and began thinking about the food industry.

“I first started raising chickens but there was no profit,” he said. “It gave me something to do outside which I missed during my working years.”

Buck then decided to sell eggs.

“The farmers market was a natural for that,” he said. “I like to do business on a local level. The money stays local.”

Buck’s wife Judy is treasurer for the Wytheville Farmers Market and helps with the egg business.

Business has been good, he said, and he has a waiting list with eggs sold out each market day. In fact, he says it is usually just delivery for people who have pre-ordered from him. Most are sold before he even gets there. Others at the market also sell eggs, he said, as they are a very popular product.

“The friends I’ve made and the people I meet make it so enjoyable,” Buck said of selling at the farmers market. “I like hearing their stories about why they chose to live in Southwest Virginia.”

“The market is a great opportunity for people to be entrepreneurs,” he said.

An avid viewer of the television show Shark Tank, Buck said that many participants on the show got their start at farmers markets.

Buck pastures his chickens and raises them on a natural, non-GMO diet. The eggs are not certified organic but are organic due to the pasturing of the chickens, he said. Bugs and seeds are a natural diet for chickens, he said, and they are also fed grain. The eggs have an orange interior due to the natural diet.

Buck has done extensive research on chickens and eggs, he said, and will give advice to anyone interested. He sells honey in the fall from his own bees along with some produce from his garden.

“My wife and I enjoy gardening and the products we produce,” he said. “We provide most of our own food. We get much of our food at the market when it is available.”

The farmer’s market experience has been “awesome,” Buck said. “The people I’ve met and the friends I’ve made, we’re like a family.”

His advice to vendors is to be consistent in order to be successful.

“Don’t just come every once in a while,” he said. “Be reliable for people so they can rely on you being there. Be dependable and people can trust you.”

Buck said he’s encountered many farmers markets during his travels. In Nashville, he said there is a restaurant that only serves food from the local market. “You’d sit down and not order but be served what was available that day,” he said.

The market in Wytheville is very special, Buck said. Vendors can drive in and unload and drive out, the restrooms are clean, and plans are in place to expand. Efforts are underway to seek grants to establish a certified commercial kitchen to provide space to teach people how to properly can, preserve and prepare food.

“That’s going to be quite a project,” he said. “Probably a couple years down the road. As the older generations go away this market wants to train young people. An agricultural area is a great opportunity for such ventures, for 4-H and FFA.”

The market at 210 West Spring Street is open all year, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays from January to April, and every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from May through December. The venue has an outside covered shelter with about eight spaces and an indoor facility with about 30 tables. Vendors use the indoor space in the winter and both spaces during the spring, summer and fall.

Special programs are held each month during the year concluding this month with Succulents with the Plant Lady on July 29.

August celebrates National Farmers Market Week with a launch on Aug. 5 and a special celebration on Aug. 12. There will be a 4-H Appreciation Day on Aug. 19.

September at the farmers market includes a healthy kids’ activity on Sept. 2, information on planting seeds on Sept. 16, and a focus on gourds on Sept. 30.

The market finishes up the season in October with Older Day on Oct. 7 and pumpkin carving and a costume contest on Oct. 21.

The last two months of the year will feature a harvest market on Nov. 11 and Christmas markets on Nov. 28 and Dec. 9.

The market accepts SNAP and Virginia Fresh Match programs for customers. For information about the market, call 276-620-4095.