Wytheville Farmers Market celebrates each week with special events for customers. The season so far has celebrated artisans, cookbooks, berries and dairy.

The second Saturday of each month showcases the work of artisans.

June will finish out this Saturday with a master gardener program on “Watering Wisely.”

Look for more master gardener programs – on the fourth Saturday of each month - on insects and diseases affecting plants (July 22), food preservation (August 26), fall planting (September 23), and getting ready for winter (October 28).

Programs in July will feature: July 1 - healthy snacks for kids; July 15 - eating smart and moving smart; July 29 – succulents with the plant lady.

August celebrates National Farmers Market Week with a launch on Aug. 5 and a special celebration on Aug. 12. There will be a 4-H Appreciation Day on Aug. 19.

September at the farmers market includes a healthy kids’ activity on Sept. 2, information on planting seeds on Sept. 16, and a focus on gourds on Sept. 30.

The market finishes up the season in October with Older Day on Oct. 7 and pumpkin carving and a costume contest on Oct. 21.

The last two months of the year will feature a harvest market on Nov. 11 and Christmas markets on Nov. 28 and Dec. 9.

The market is open all year, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays from January to April, and every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from May through December.

Located at 210 West Spring Street, the venue has an outside covered shelter with about eight spaces and an indoor facility with about 30 tables. Vendors use the indoor space in the winter and both spaces during the spring, summer and fall.

The market accepts SNAP and Virginia Fresh Match programs for customers. For information about the market, call 276-620-4095.