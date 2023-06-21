(Editor’s Note: Wanda Potts offers this tribute to her sister, Joey Major, who retired and closed her restaurant Joey’s Country Kitchen in Rural Retreat early this month.)

For all my sister has done for me, which I could never repay, I write this as a way to thank her.

Joyce Della Holston Major, was born Sept. 26, 1944, into a country family, poor in material things but rich in love for each other.

Here are some of my memories of who you are and how you became that person.

They called you “Cotton Head Jo” when you stood in the seat beside Daddy. Your blonde hair was so pretty.

It’s kinda strange when you’re growing up you see things but don’t think too much on it, and when you’re older you look back and remember and you figure out how a person became so good in what they do.

I remember times when you played tricks on us and got a big laugh and you teased us in a good way. Your personality and ability to laugh and talk with people was already there. You were able to draw people to you and enjoy their conversations.

Down through the years you built your reputation and business to what it is because of those qualities and you hard work, commitment and will power.

You were good at anything you set your head to do. From your softball, basketball, factory work, ceramics, seamstress, operating the egg farm, vegetable gardens, home decorating, and then your most rewarding – your “country kitchen,” your family, your customers.

I watched you as a young girl go to mother’s kitchen and cook new, fancy desserts and experiment and start collecting your recipes. We loved your oatmeal cakes, fudge, seafoam candy, homemade taffy, ice cream, potato chips, and your applesauce cakes and others. You were born to be a cook.

When you lived in Georgia we used to love to come visit you. We knew when we arrived you would have us some good cake or something waiting for us.

I watched you work in a very small kitchen and you could cook up a most delicious meal and I mean a large meal for sometimes twelve people, and you did it four times quicker than I could. You loved to cook.

When you lived there, and after you moved back to Rural Retreat, you would go to the Gold Rush before daylight on the town square outside and make biscuits for the church. You loved doing it.

I watched you spoil every niece and nephew when they were with you. Years later your customers’ little ones were no exception. A lot of them called you “mom.” You teased them and made them bunny or Mickey Mouse pancakes. They cried sometimes till they were given the okay to go back to the kitchen just to say “hi.” Some so small they were carried and then later walked behind the counter so short you couldn’t see their heads. Some so bashful they couldn’t speak to me, but they wanted to say “hello” to their Joey.

Some of those little ones grew up to work for you. They were – in your heart – your children.

I’ve seen lots of young men that grew up, graduated, and moved on, but would come back just to give you a hug and say “hi.” They all respected you and loved you for your personality and good, dedicated service to them as a business person. Like I said, people were attracted to you. They saw a good person in you. They were your family.

I watched you give with a free heart to so many, especially to me and my household. To me, you are the backbone of this family, especially after mom and dad passed. I know they were proud of you and if they were here would be amazed at the number of years you ran your successful business.

There have been good and bad times, ups and downs, but you did something that no one else in this family could ever do.

You have been so strong, especially during your cancer, chemo, surgery and recovery. You went to work almost every day and you suffered so much. You did it mostly because your customers depended on you and you felt obligated, even though they would have understood if you hadn’t opened your doors.

Through the years you shared the joy of graduations, marriages, new life, and miracles with your employees, their families, your customers, and the community. Then you had to face the loss of a lot of regular customers. You knew what they wanted before they opened the door and even placed their names on your menus as a “Mr. Mitchell” or whatever their name was. Their passing grieved you so much.

Ms. Joey, you have a heart of gold. I see my mother in you and I see our dad in you, in that you’ve always been like him. He could make a dollar off of a dime. It just took him a long time to be able to do it. Like him, it took a lot of years for you to reach the top and now you can rest.

I went to the Country Kitchen this week (the day after it closed). It was like someone had died. No motors running, no pilot lights on the stove. I stood there and cried.

We knew this time was soon coming. The community will, in their own ways, grieve the loss of all that they found pleasurable in your business, but thank God you are still here and from time to time they will see you and keep telling you how much they miss your cooking. I know you hated to part from your employees, and I know you appreciate all their hard work that helped make your business a success.

We all appreciate all the sacrifice you had to make to keep open during your cancer and the Covid year. All the mornings you went in at 2-3-4 a.m., even in cold weather.

I ask God every day to bless you greatly for all you have done for everyone, especially our family. My mother wanted our father to talk to you about buying the Country Kitchen. She said that way she knew none of us would have to worry about getting food. She was right. We all gained too much weight. It’s your fault, sister, for being such a good cook.

We will miss all the “leftovers.” Kim’s squirrels will miss your big biscuits, and my ravens will too. They liked your biscuits better than anything else.

We want you to know that this family supports you in your decision to retire. You deserve it.

We love you and thank you, Joey.

From Wanda and the Holston family of Rural Retreat.