Back in September 2022, Wythe County leader declined funding from the Wythe-Bland Foundation that was aimed at helping replacing aging and broken playground equipment at Ager Park.

The foundation had approved a $50,000 grant – 10 percent of the requested amount.

At the time, the board expressed concerns about language in the contract, specifically about having to repay the money or turn over the playground property if the playground is no longer used and a requirement that the Wythe-Bland Foundation logo be used in conjunction with any marketing or press releases about the project.

“… You can do what you want to do, but I’m not voting to accept it,” Board Chairman Brian Vaught said.

At the Board of Supervisors’ March 14 meeting, a divided panel agreed to authorize county staff to enter into negotiations with the foundation to accept the $50,000.

Vaught and three other members voted against the measure.

Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins told the board in March that about $330,000 is needed for the first phase of the park rehab, with nearly $20,000 of that being accounted for by demolition costs and removal of the old, wooden equipment there now. He encouraged the board to accept the funding and to apply for more during Phase II of the project.

Hankins said the foundation had indicated they could cross out language the county disagrees with.

Vaught pointed out the requirement that if the playground were not be used anymore, the contract requires the equipment go to the foundation, despite it only providing a fraction of the cost.

“How do you divide that up?” Vaught asked, pointing out that the county has had “buyer’s remorse” on contracts – specifically on tax software in the not-so-distant past.

Vaught also pointed to the logo requirement on press releases, saying that he didn’t know if a 10 percent match is worthy of an endorsement.

In the end, though, the county gave the go-ahead for Hankins to work with the foundation to get the money.

At the end of February, Supervisors approved replacing the Ager Park playground, which was built in 1994. In January, the county gave staff the authority to negotiate with Bliss Recreation to replace the equipment.

In September, a motion to accept the foundation grant money put forth by Ryan Lawson died for lack of a second. Rolland Cook made the motion to authorize Hankins to work with the foundation this go round. Lawson seconded the motion.

Supervisors also approved a resolution to support the Smyth/Wythe Airport Commission in applying for a funding request to expand a taxiway at Mountain Empire Airport.

The airport commission is looking to generate revenue through more fuel sales and more hangar rent by adding new hangars and is applying for funds via the Community Project Funding. The money would require a 2 percent local match split between Wythe and Smyth counties and the towns of Marion and Wytheville.

Plans call for the Groseclose airport to add about four new hangars, each being capable of housing two smaller aircraft or one larger plane. Airport officials noted that even if the funding is approved, the project will take around five years to be completed.