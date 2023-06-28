Formato Fine Arts in downtown Wytheville will present a special show on Saturday, July 1, featuring renowned artist Lindsey Cherek Waller.

The show, In Tension, will also include gallery owner Lily Formato and the work of abstract expressionist Robby Suthers of Wytheville, who is currently touring Europe.

Waller is a queer, non-binary artist that centers pleasure and joy through portraits and still life paintings.

On Waller’s website she describes her art and style.

“I use they/them and she/her pronouns, and I’m a studio artist at the Anderson Center. I am a painter, and I paint to create a queer, non-binary world where pleasure can be experienced beyond what capitalism allows.”

“I primarily paint queer, trans and gender non-conforming people and ideas. The LGBTQIA+ community has been intentionally removed from the public eye for centuries, and I want my paintings to be a space to document and honor the existence and vibrance of my community. There is so much power in image-making and in many ways I believe it captures the things that are hard to talk about. It cultivates a space to share dialogue, consider ideas and experiences we haven’t been given words for yet (both intentionally and unintentionally), and in that, influence our language to change and evolve. Ultimately, image making is a way to help us be more imaginative about the world we want to create and activate us to actually create it.”

Formato Fine Arts is a women-led art gallery located in a landmark building at 100 W. Main St. Founded in 2018, the gallery features exhibits of emerging and established local artists, exploring conceptual framework and boundary-pushing ideology through mediums of painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, and performance art.

Lily Formato, owner and founder, has more than four years of experience in curation and art handling. She is a painter, photographer, ceramicist and performance artist.

“I have a romantic relationship with art,” Formato states on her website. “When I watch a movie, I find scenes that could be a painting. I might see someone sitting pensively, and try to capture that story. I get inspired by people, human connectivity, and everyday mundaneness, like the girl sitting on the couch eating toast. I look at everyday life through the lens of art. I incorporate the female experience into my work. Early in my journey, I discovered artists like Alice Neel and Jenna Gribbon; Their influences come together in my pieces through themes of femininity, the inner child, and the human experience.”

“The people where I come from are significant to me,” she says. “Right now, most of what I paint is Appalachian life I see every day. Addicts walking down the street, cows grazing in the field, and myself. I’m not fond of explaining my work; I want the viewer to experience my world full of lines, color, texture, and vibrancy.”

“Inspired by a typical Virginia sweltering summer day at McWane Community Pool in my hometown, I had this idea to do a series about water,” Formato said. “‘6 FEET’ was challenging because I didn’t understand water. As a self-taught artist, I was timid about this project, but I wanted to challenge myself and paint something that would also be reminiscent for me. I stretched a 58”x48” oil painting of a pool scene. My first instinct was to spray paint blue on the bottom half of the canvas, and the story began to arise. A young girl in a red swimsuit is swimming like a mermaid under the water. One girl, goggles in hand, about to pounce, waiting until the other is out of the way so she can safely jump in. Another cool girl sitting by, dangling her feet into the water, feeling it rush between her toes—the cracks in the concrete of an old community pool, weeds are growing through them. Older sunbathers lounging. Dads’ ugly sandals and shorts while they talk to each other in the corner. A mother putting pool floaties on her baby’s arms. Kids lining up to get $1 ice cream.”

Kylei Smith is the assistant manager and social media coordinator at the gallery. She is a photographer and filmmaker who tackles the realness of anxiety and body dysmorphia.

This will be a very colorful show, Formato said, with paintings and photography. The gallery represents over 30 artists in varying mediums and has a showroom along with a gift shop.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free admission also featuring Slider Kings food truck, West Wind Winery, and drag queens.

The gallery is committing to exploring new ideas vis-à-vis traditional and new mediums and highlights a program of women in art, with an emphasis on the representation of female-identifying artists. For information, check out the website at formatoart.com or call 276-920-4004.