Halloween magic and candy on tap at the APEX CENTER

When Eddie Armbrister was a first-grader at Spiller Elementary School, a magician performed for the students one day.

“I was captivated,” Armbrister said.

He was so enthralled that his teacher, Mrs. Campbell, took him to the library to check out some books on magic. Also realizing how interested he was in the subject, his parents arranged for Santa to bring him a magic kit for Christmas.

“It was produced by the Adams Magic Company, which was still in business until 10 years ago,” Armbrister said. “It was an amazing kit. Believe it or not, I still have some parts from that kit I got all those years ago.”

His first trick? Making a ball disappear from a vase – the Ball and Vase Trick. Decades later, it’s still a popular trick for beginners; Armbrister sells it at his magic store in Myrtle Beach.

Decades after he learned how to make the little blue ball disappear from the tiny red vase, Armbrister is still up to his old (and new) tricks. On Saturday, he will entertain at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center in Wytheville, following free trunk-or-treating at 5 p.m. His show begins at 6 p.m.