Halloween magic and candy on tap at the APEX CENTER

When Eddie Armbrister was a first-grader at Spiller Elementary School, a magician performed for the students one day.
“I was captivated,” Armbrister said.
He was so enthralled that his teacher, Mrs. Campbell, took him to the library to check out some books on magic. Also realizing how interested he was in the subject, his parents arranged for Santa to bring him a magic kit for Christmas.
“It was produced by the Adams Magic Company, which was still in business until 10 years ago,” Armbrister said. “It was an amazing kit. Believe it or not, I still have some parts from that kit I got all those years ago.”
His first trick? Making a ball disappear from a vase – the Ball and Vase Trick. Decades later, it’s still a popular trick for beginners; Armbrister sells it at his magic store in Myrtle Beach.
Decades after he learned how to make the little blue ball disappear from the tiny red vase, Armbrister is still up to his old (and new) tricks. On Saturday, he will entertain at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center in Wytheville, following free trunk-or-treating at 5 p.m. His show begins at 6 p.m.
From the moment he opened that first magic kit, Armbrister has performed magic non-stop. As a teenager, he performed at Wythe County’s Dry Gulch Junction. In college, he performed at Dollywood and, later, at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Resort, best known as the backdrop for the film, “Dirty Dancing.”
He performed even while earning an undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA and law degree from the University of Tennessee. He is now the assistant department head and lecturer in the marketing department of the Haslam College of Business at UT.
But, still, he abracadabras.
“I like it all,” he said. “I’m very blessed that I get to do all those things.”
Growing up, Armbrister was painfully shy.
“I didn’t talk much outside of my family,” he said.
Then, the magician came to Spiller.
“I discovered with magic I could come out of the shell of being a shy kid and could become the center of attention. It became a crutch to help me overcome my shyness.”
Wytheville resident Sabrina Davidson became Armbrister’s assistant three years ago; she is now his lead assistant. A dance instructor and office manager at Bluefield Dance Theatre, she also works as a web designer and with social media; she handles all of Armbrister’s online accounts.
Armbrister’s other assistants are JoBeth Hilton of Wytheville, Sara Beth Davidson (Sabrina’s sister) and two women from Tazewell County: Tanleigh Smith and Cheyenne Osborne.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Sabrina Davidson said. “I guess I like getting to be able to do the illusions and being able to amaze people and kind of know the secrets of magic.”
But don’t ask her to divulge any secrets.
“There’s an unspoken rule that you don’t talk about it (how the magic works),” she said. “It’s kind of like what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. What happens on the magic stage stays on the magic stage.”
During Armbrister’s show at the APEX Center, he will “cut” Davidson in four pieces.
The APEX show will be Armbrister’s first live show since Covid put a stop to them earlier this year. There will be hand sanitizers throughout the facility and social distancing will be observed regarding seating.
“We are excited to be back and have shows lined up,” he said.
The veteran magician will end his show at the APEX with his favorite trick: Houdini’s Metamorphosis also called the Substitution Trunk, in which the magician escapes from a locked trunk.
“It’s been in my show since I was 18 years old,” he said. “It’s definitely my favorite.”
In addition to his magic shows and work at UT, Armbrister owns The World of Wonder Magic Shop and the Tricky Puzzler Shop in Myrtle Beach.
Armbrister has several upcoming shows, including The Dickens Christmas Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Nov. 12-15; and an illusion show for six weekends at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia: Jan. 16, 23; Feb. 6, 14 and 27; and March 13.
The Halloween event at the APEX begins with free trunk-or-treating at 5 p.m., followed by Armbrister’s World of Wonder Magic and Illusion Show at 6 p.m. Tickets for the magic show are $15 for adults and $7 for children. For more information, visit online at www.apexcenter.org or the APEX Center Facebook page.
