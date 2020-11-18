Virginia Highlands Festival comes home to The Martha for special holiday market

ABINGDON, Va. — New in 2020, the Virginia Highlands Festival has partnered with The Martha Washington Inn & Spa for a special holiday craft market. The market runs for five weekends from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vendors from ’Round the Mountain and Holston Mountain Artisans will be represented, as well as a curated selection from the summer Virginia Highlands Festival craft market. Visitors can shop for unique holiday gifts, home décor and edible treats while enjoying live entertainment and hot beverages for sale from The Martha.

In order to provide a safe and fun holiday event, visitors and vendors are required to wear masks while within the market. Vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.

Special events (Saturdays only) will include live music at The Martha’s gazebo and afternoon wine tastings. Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon will bring the famous Clydesdales to The Martha’s lawn. Families can also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view the largest collection of holiday inflatables in Abingdon.