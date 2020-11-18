Virginia Highlands Festival comes home to The Martha for special holiday market

ABINGDON, Va. — New in 2020, the Virginia Highlands Festival has partnered with The Martha Washington Inn & Spa for a special holiday craft market. The market runs for five weekends from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vendors from ’Round the Mountain and Holston Mountain Artisans will be represented, as well as a curated selection from the summer Virginia Highlands Festival craft market. Visitors can shop for unique holiday gifts, home décor and edible treats while enjoying live entertainment and hot beverages for sale from The Martha.
In order to provide a safe and fun holiday event, visitors and vendors are required to wear masks while within the market. Vendor tents will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing.
Special events (Saturdays only) will include live music at The Martha’s gazebo and afternoon wine tastings. Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon will bring the famous Clydesdales to The Martha’s lawn. Families can also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view the largest collection of holiday inflatables in Abingdon.
“We are thrilled to be able to share Abingdon’s newest holiday shopping tradition, with artisans and vendors we love from the annual summer Virginia Highlands Festival,” said Becky Brett, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “We are grateful to The Martha for hosting this event, which is going to excite a lot of longtime fans.”
Abingdon is known as a holiday destination. Southern Living wrote, “If Frank Capra had made a Southern version of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ he might have set it in Abingdon, Virginia, with its tree-lined Main Street, scenic Blue Ridge setting, historic Martha Washington Inn & Spa, and legendary Barter Theatre.”
In 2020, other holiday programming includes a reverse Christmas Parade on Dec. 5, sponsored by the Abingdon Kiwanis Club, live holiday productions at the Moonlite Drive-In from Barter Theatre and a holiday Farmers Market at the Abingdon Market Pavilion.
The holiday market is presented by the Virginia Highlands Festival, with sponsorship by The Martha Washington Inn & Spa and the Town of Abingdon.
For more information on the holiday market, visit VAHighlandsFestival.org, and for a full list of holiday activities, go to VisitAbingdonVirginia.com/Christmas.
