Halloween Happenings in Bland County

The coronavirus has dampened several holidays so far this year, and Halloween is no exception. But the good news is that Bland County kiddos can still celebrate with candy and books at drive-through events at the library and at the fairgrounds.
The library will host a drive-through trick-or-treat event on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring a candy chute to provide social distanced candy distribution.
Youngsters and the young at heart can participate, view decorations and receive a book and candy, Cameron Burton, executive director of the Bland County Library, said, adding that all library staff members participating will be dressed according to CDC guidelines.
“It’s fitting because our costumes and display require it – but I’m not giving it away, so you will have to stop by to see for yourself,” Burton said.
Nearby, at the fairgrounds, community members have donated candy that will be handed out in a drive-through, also from 5 to 8 p.m. Eisle Havens will pass out the candy to ensure minimal contact per Covid guidelines.
“I am accepting candy donations from businesses, churches and citizens,” she said. “All candy will be equally divided between treat bags that have been donated. We are hoping to fill 300 to 400 bags.”
Havens said children need some sort of normalcy this Halloween.
“All camps, Bible School events, school sports and event some birthday parties have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19,” she said. “When I had a very cute young man approach me and ask, “is Halloween and Christmas cancelled this year, too,’ I knew we had to do something to let these kids know that they are not forgotten. We, as adults, are confused enough by all of this. I cannot imagine what kids are thinking, and what they are going through, mentally.”
At the fairgrounds, families are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. They will drive the Halloween decoration route and up to the Candy Station, where each child will receive a treat bag.
Anyone willing to donate candy may contact Havens via Facebook or call 276-613-4626. Each donor will be added to a Sponsor Board. A listing will be posted on Facebook and an actual sponsor board will be at the event.
