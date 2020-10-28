Halloween Happenings in Bland County

The coronavirus has dampened several holidays so far this year, and Halloween is no exception. But the good news is that Bland County kiddos can still celebrate with candy and books at drive-through events at the library and at the fairgrounds.

The library will host a drive-through trick-or-treat event on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring a candy chute to provide social distanced candy distribution.

Youngsters and the young at heart can participate, view decorations and receive a book and candy, Cameron Burton, executive director of the Bland County Library, said, adding that all library staff members participating will be dressed according to CDC guidelines.

“It’s fitting because our costumes and display require it – but I’m not giving it away, so you will have to stop by to see for yourself,” Burton said.

Nearby, at the fairgrounds, community members have donated candy that will be handed out in a drive-through, also from 5 to 8 p.m. Eisle Havens will pass out the candy to ensure minimal contact per Covid guidelines.

“I am accepting candy donations from businesses, churches and citizens,” she said. “All candy will be equally divided between treat bags that have been donated. We are hoping to fill 300 to 400 bags.”