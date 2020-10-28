It’s not your average Halloween this year, but lots of treats are planned for youngsters around Wythe County.
The Towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat have a 9 p.m. curfew for trick-or-treating on Saturday. The Wytheville Police Department is asking parents to make sure their children can be seen on Halloween night by sending them out with a flashlight, glow sticks or reflective tape on their wrists and clothing.
The Town of Wytheville produced a flyer with tips about trick-or-treating in the age of Covid:
For trick-or-treaters: Stay home if you are sick, trick-or-treat with people you live with, remain 6 feet apart from people not in your house, wear a face mask covering that covers both your mouth and nose, Use hand sanitizer frequently while out, and wash your hands as soon as you return home.
For homeowners: Do not hand out candy if you are sick, wear a face mask that covers both mount and nose, use duct tape to mark off 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading to your doorway, participate in one-way trick-or-treating and distribute candy from a disinfected surface, if making goodie bags wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after you fill them, individually wrapped candy or goodie bags should be lined up on a table so children can grab and go from your home.
For parents: stay home if sick, talk with your child about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations, carry a flashlight at night and ensure your children have reflective clothing, wear a facemask that covers both your mouth and nose, wash your hands as soon as you return home, inspect candy.
Here is a look at some Halloween happenings in Wythe County:
Wohlfahrt Haus
The Wohlfahrt Haus and the Matterhorn Restaurant and Biergarten are hosting a trunk-or-treat event at the theatre today, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. This socially distanced event will include candy for the little ones, seasonal beverages, and craft vendors. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is required.
Trunk-or-Treat on Calhoun
Southern Style Salon, 195 Calhoun St., will have a trunk-or-treat event Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Williams Farm
There is a Great Pumpkin Party at Williams Orchard Fall Festival on Halloween Day, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A post on the farm’s Facebook page asks guests to wear their best costumes and kids age 12 and under can trick-or-treat at over 10 stops throughout our fall festival. The pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, and all regular festival activities will be happening, too. There’s lots of spooky and safe fun to be had. Hickory House BBQ Food Truck and Carly's Kettle Corn will be there with lots of yummy food. The farm is located at 5175 W. Lee Highway, Wytheville.
Regular admission fees and social distancing restrictions apply:
Festival admission prices: $2/person for festival admission, $8/person for festival & corn maze admission combo, $10/person for festival & corn maze & hayride admission combo, Ages 5 & under are free.
Richdale Farm
Richdale Farm, 378 Richdale Rd., Wytheville, will host Halloween on the Farm at Richdale, where there will activities, a corn maze, hayrides and more. Also, there will be socially-distanced trick-or-treating for children. Admission is $9, children ages 2 and under are admitted for free.
Halloween at the APEX Center
The Appalachian Regional Exposition Center, 200 Apex Drive, will host a trunk-or-treat event Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder Magic & Illusion Show at 6 p.m. The trunk-or-treat event is free. Tickets for the magic show are $15 for adults and $7 for children.
Ghost Stories
On Halloween night, about 9 p.m., Rural Retreat musician, barber and Town Council Member Jim Lloyd will post a link for Wythe County, Virginia, ghost stories on his Facebook page.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!