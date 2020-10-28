Halloween Happenings in Wythe

It’s not your average Halloween this year, but lots of treats are planned for youngsters around Wythe County.

The Towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat have a 9 p.m. curfew for trick-or-treating on Saturday. The Wytheville Police Department is asking parents to make sure their children can be seen on Halloween night by sending them out with a flashlight, glow sticks or reflective tape on their wrists and clothing.

The Town of Wytheville produced a flyer with tips about trick-or-treating in the age of Covid:

For trick-or-treaters: Stay home if you are sick, trick-or-treat with people you live with, remain 6 feet apart from people not in your house, wear a face mask covering that covers both your mouth and nose, Use hand sanitizer frequently while out, and wash your hands as soon as you return home.

For homeowners: Do not hand out candy if you are sick, wear a face mask that covers both mount and nose, use duct tape to mark off 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading to your doorway, participate in one-way trick-or-treating and distribute candy from a disinfected surface, if making goodie bags wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after you fill them, individually wrapped candy or goodie bags should be lined up on a table so children can grab and go from your home.