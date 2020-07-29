Hundreds of folks from near and far gathered at the Rich Valley Fairgrounds over the weekend to enjoy some outdoor events, including horse shows, cowboy demonstrations, and kids and horses costume competition.
Due to the coronavirus, there were no indoor activities at the 86th annual fair.
This weekend will feature ATV racing on Thursday, draft horse pull on Friday and lawnmower racing on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.