Put your country on for Love Like Gracie Memorial Rodeo in Rural Retreat

Kendahl Pruitt wants people to spend time with their friends while putting on their country this coming Saturday afternoon. Doing so, she says, will help spread a message of kindness, raise money for a scholarship, and preserve the legacy of Gracie LeAnn Dimit.
Pruitt is helping organize the Love Like Gracie Memorial Rodeo for Oct. 10 in Rural Retreat.
For Pruitt, the 20-year-old Dimit’s death on July 16 in a vehicle crash carried the pain of losing a sister and best friend. From the time they were babies, the first cousins grew up together.
Pruitt said, “The bond I shared with Gracie was incredible. We were more like sisters…. Our moms are sisters. When we were little we would constantly be with each other. It was rare occasion to see us without one another by our side. She was my very first best friend.”
The duo shared the heartaches and joys of life. Pruitt said one of her favorite “Gracie memories” revolves around Christmas. The girls would celebrate Christmas mornings with their parents, opening gifts. Then, she said, “We would call each other to talk about what we would get and then have a sleep over that night to share the joy of our gifts.”
Dimit even led Pruitt to a volunteer experience that changed her life. “Gracie had talked me into going to volunteer with her at the SEP [Summer Enrichment Program] one summer when we were only nine years old and from that moment I was hooked. We worked there together up until I was 18. Being able to help the kids there was just the best thing I have ever been a part of.”
SEP, which is overseen by the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) and based in Marion, normally serves about 150 students from ages one to 21 during the summer. The children have a disability or are considered to be at risk. Through SEP, Dianne Tibbs, the program director, said, they get one-on-one attention that makes a real difference.
One of the people who made a difference was Dimit. “She just had the gift,” Tibbs said.
Pruitt agrees. “I know Gracie had a love for each and every child she met there. She would (literally) work day and night to insure these kids had the best summers ever. She was able to show them a love that most of them hadn’t felt before.”
In honor of Dimit’s work, the rodeo will raise funds for a scholarship to help special education students. “Gracie planned on being a special education teacher,” Pruitt said. “She would’ve been the best. Gracie was just so motivated and dedicated.”
At the time of her death, Dimit was a student at Emory & Henry College, pursuing her education degree.
Gracie also had a fun side. Pruitt explained why she chose a rodeo as a first fundraiser. “Gracie was all country. Or, as I like to put it, ‘a southern belle’. She had the biggest southern drawl and loved country music. Anything country (like rodeos), Gracie was all for it.”
The rodeo show starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Glade Mountain Saddle Club Arena in Rural Retreat (776 Rural Retreat Lake Road). The rodeo will feature barrel racing, pole bending, dummy drag roping, and activities for the kids.
The silent auction will offer a wide array of goodies, including a week’s vacation in Daytona, Florida, cornhole boards, pet-oriented goodies, and much more. “Our silent auction table will be full,” said Pruitt.
Food vendors will be on site and a 50/50 drawing will take place.
Pruitt hopes even those people who wouldn’t normally attend a rodeo will come. She said, “Even if a rodeo isn’t your scene, I would love to see everyone there to support this cause. Come even if it is to just socialize with your friends, eat, and listen to all of Gracie’s favorite country songs.”
Organizing the rodeo is helping Pruitt grieve her first cousin and best friend. “I have never known a life without Gracie in it and never thought I would have to experience it, especially so soon. The loss of Gracie is like a reoccurring nightmare that you can’t wake up from. She was just hands down the best person I’ve ever been around and someone I will never forget. I will always talk about Gracie, especially since most of my favorite memories involve her. I will work for the rest of my life making sure Gracie’s name and legacy is never forgotten because I know she would’ve done the same for me.”
Pruitt believes the best way people can continue Dimit’s legacy is to “be more caring, be more kind, show more love, and always spend time with your friends. Life is harsh, but the love of good friends makes it better. In simpler terms, just #belikegracie.”
Gates for the rodeo will open at 1 p.m. Gate fee is $5.
Exhibitions run from 2-4 p.m. The show will start at 4:30 p.m. A negative Coggins will be required.
For more information, check out the rodeo on Facebook or call Pruitt at 276-780-2440.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!