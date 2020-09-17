Floyd's Drug Court honors newest grad

Thanks to the support she received through Drug Court, Evans said, her charges were dropped, which allowed her to pursue her dreams. Since graduating from Drug Court, she has been accepted into a nursing program. Evans was sure to emphasize that while there is “life after Drug Court” and that people can lead happy and fulfilling lives in recovery, each day is a challenge when you’re living with addiction.

“I want to let you all know I’m here for support,” Evans told the audience, which included some former and current Drug Court participants. “We will fight addiction for the rest of our lives…We will need each other and the tools we’ve learned during sobriety,” she added.

After speaking about her own experiences with addiction and recovery, however, Evans brought everyone back to the central reason they had gathered that day: “We’re here today to celebrate and congratulate Paige,” she said.

Paige Wesley began the Drug Court program in July of 2018, she said. Asked how she felt on Tuesday, at the end of her journey, Wesley said, “I’m very excited. It feels like at the beginning it was never-ending…now I can’t believe it’s over.”