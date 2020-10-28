Halloween activities taking place throughout Smyth County

Halloween Storytelling Online will be offered at Smyth County Public Library through Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. each night.

Hungry Mother State Park offers “Going Batty” on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. Meet at parking lot 5. Come and learn about how fascinating bats really are, dispel some myths, and watch bats come out for the night. Bring a chair to enjoy the evening. No charge to attend.

A huge “Trunk or Treat” event will be held in town courtesy of local businesses and individuals.

Twelve 45 Graphix at its new location in the former Art on 16 building on South Commerce Street is partnering with other businesses in that area to show community support for kids of ages. Owner Bradley Powers has been collaborating with other businesses to provide candy giveaways, pumpkin painting, classic cars on display along with ambulances and hopefully other emergency vehicles, food trucks, music and business displays.

“At our new location we will be having a Trunk-or-Treat that spans not just here and beside us at Collins Studio Recording/Music Production, but even down at East Main Rides and at Pikes Garage and The Automotive Connection II,” Powers said. “On Saturday, Oct. 31, we’re starting at 11 a.m. and planning to go until 1 or 2 p.m. (basically when the candy runs out or people stop coming).”