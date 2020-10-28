Halloween activities taking place throughout Smyth County

It’s not your average Halloween this year, but lots of treats are planned for youngsters around the county.
The towns are not sponsoring their annual Halloween activities, but private businesses and civic organizations have stepped up to offer some fun and plenty of candy.
Chilhowie
Chilhowie Drug will offer a trick-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m. Feared Bounty Hunter and Mandalorian Bobba Fett will be there. This event will be held outside with masks strongly encouraged and safe-distancing practices in full effect. Donations will be received for Smyth County's Imagination Library.
Saltville
Saltville Public Library offers “Ride and Read” on Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive by the library and children in the car get a free goodie bag and a free Halloween book. Pull into the Ride ‘N Read lane in front of the library.
A “Trunk or Treat” organized by Northwood Fellowship will be held in Saltville on Halloween from 6-8 p.m. behind the post office on the Salt Trail. A free cup of soup will be served to all while supplies last.
Marion
Door-to-door trick-or-treating is up to each individual. Those who wish to welcome trick-or-treaters should leave porch lights on.
Halloween Storytelling Online will be offered at Smyth County Public Library through Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. each night.
Hungry Mother State Park offers “Going Batty” on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. Meet at parking lot 5. Come and learn about how fascinating bats really are, dispel some myths, and watch bats come out for the night. Bring a chair to enjoy the evening. No charge to attend.
A huge “Trunk or Treat” event will be held in town courtesy of local businesses and individuals.
Twelve 45 Graphix at its new location in the former Art on 16 building on South Commerce Street is partnering with other businesses in that area to show community support for kids of ages. Owner Bradley Powers has been collaborating with other businesses to provide candy giveaways, pumpkin painting, classic cars on display along with ambulances and hopefully other emergency vehicles, food trucks, music and business displays.
“At our new location we will be having a Trunk-or-Treat that spans not just here and beside us at Collins Studio Recording/Music Production, but even down at East Main Rides and at Pikes Garage and The Automotive Connection II,” Powers said. “On Saturday, Oct. 31, we’re starting at 11 a.m. and planning to go until 1 or 2 p.m. (basically when the candy runs out or people stop coming).”
Powers welcomes folks bringing cars with trunks full of candy, and he expects the classic cars and those on the participating lots to have candy in the trunks to hand out. Some of the participating businesses include: B&L Auto and Towing with trucks and classic cars; D's Street Grubb with Philly cheesesteak sandwiches; Gypsy Coffee; Four Seasons; Corner Chevron; Just Believe Boutique; Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates; Richardson Ambulance Service; Frank Farmer Affordable Pest Control; Trinity Ambulance Service; and more.
Check the Facebook page for Twelve45 Graphix LLC to participate and see what all will be happening.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!