'Comfort food'

Adam Morrison celebrated his 53rd birthday on Aug. 28, but it wasn’t cake or presents that were on his mind that day.
Instead, Morrison was focused on packing up the 20-foot trailer he typically uses for his business, Two Trees Catering, which is based in Floyd, and high-tailing it down to Louisiana to help feed first-responders and victims of Hurricane Laura, which had touched down the day before.
Morrison lives with his wife and daughter on Buffalo Mountain, and the couple operates both Two Trees Catering, which provides meal services to film crews and large events, and the Epperly Mill event center. Morrison said after the hurricane hit, he came home to propose to his wife that he travel down south to help with relief efforts. “Really before the words were out of my mouth, she was like, ‘You have to go,’” Morrison said. Many of Morrison’s catering jobs have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, he said, so he had the freedom for a long trip and charitable endeavor.
His initial “shop” for the trip, he said, consisted of everything in his professional kitchen that he had left over from last year—dry and canned goods, along with paper plates and cutlery. Two Trees Catering chipped in $2,000 to fund his travel to Louisiana, as did the Epperly Mill, and friends from across the country donated another $2,000 via GoFundMe, Morrison said. Once he’s on location, he explained, whether for a relief effort such as this or for a movie, he likes to shop local. In Deridder, Louisiana, he became “great buddies” with the butcher at Brookshire Brothers, he said.
The butcher, Morrison said, was his same age and was a talented home cook. After a couple days, he could call up Brookshire Brothers and ask for dozens of pounds of whatever was on special, then build a menu around that. “I would do everything from pork vindaloo…to a beef stew to a roasted chicken,” Morrison said. Breakfast, on the other hand, was always burritos. “Who does love a burrito? They’re easy to grab and go right to work,” he said. In addition, “Coffee is always number one. Gallons and gallons and gallons of coffee.”
While Morrison initially headed to Louisiana to help his friend Glenda, who had received a small contract from the National Guard to feed three different units in Lafayette, before long, Morrison’s name had been spread around the state, and he was picking up contracts of his own.
The National Guard directed his movements, and placed him in areas with high need for three or more days at a time. When he spoke to the Floyd Press last week, he had been feeding deployed Guardsmen, electric linemen, FEMA employees and citizens in Louisiana for 20 days. He had prepared more than 3,000 meals for nine different National Guard units.
Morrison said when he left Deridder Friday, Sept. 18, there were still 60,000 folks without power. “Clean-up is still going to take time. The Guard is on active duty at least until the end of the month here in Louisiana,” he said. Feeding the linemen, Morrison said, was a special honor as they worked tirelessly to restore essential power. “It was just amazing to watch them work all over the state,” he said.
Morrison was headed to either Alabama or Florida next, he said, states which have also been impacted by recent storms. “I’ve been shown so much love and met so many great people…It’s been the most incredible feeding experience in all of my 33 years cooking,” he said.
His most heartwarming moment, he said, was when one soldier who had been deployed to Afghanistan in 2003 ripped his deployment patch directly off his uniform and presented it to Morrison as a thank you. “It brought tears to my eyes, actually…I was beside myself,” Morrison said. After a while, he said, it became a “thing” for him to collect unit patches from each of the units he served, but nothing compared to that first gift.
His normal career offers opportunities for these types of heartwarming, fulfilling moments too, he said. As part of his catering work, he travels all over the country with a company that sponsors cycling tours. He follows these long-distance bikers from day to day “like a modern day chuckwagon,” he said. He also provides catering for the Roswell Alliance Foundation, which raises money for cancer research, education and patient-care programs.
The foundation’s 2019 cycle tour raised more than $2 million, and Morrison was slated to feed more than 470 participants for an entire week during this year’s iteration, before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Morrison, who lost his own sister to cancer, said the event is inspiring because survivors and their families tend to among those completing the epic feat of biking hundreds of miles.
When he returns home, Morrison and his wife will continue work on their restoration of the historic Epperly Mill, which Morrison described as “the hub of counter-culture in the mid-70s.” The Morrison family bought the Mill from Charlie Coleman several years ago.
“You cannot throw a rock in Floyd and not hit someone who has been to a party there,” he said, adding, “We’ve got so much love for that place.”
The Morrisons’ vision for the event space includes regular performances by country-blues musician Ray Wiley Hubbard, which will begin next year.
You can learn more about Two Trees Catering by visiting www.twotreescatering.com. The Epperly Mill website, including links to book the Mill’s AirBnB listings, can be found at www.epperlymill.com.
