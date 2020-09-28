'Comfort food'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Morrison celebrated his 53rd birthday on Aug. 28, but it wasn’t cake or presents that were on his mind that day.

Instead, Morrison was focused on packing up the 20-foot trailer he typically uses for his business, Two Trees Catering, which is based in Floyd, and high-tailing it down to Louisiana to help feed first-responders and victims of Hurricane Laura, which had touched down the day before.

Morrison lives with his wife and daughter on Buffalo Mountain, and the couple operates both Two Trees Catering, which provides meal services to film crews and large events, and the Epperly Mill event center. Morrison said after the hurricane hit, he came home to propose to his wife that he travel down south to help with relief efforts. “Really before the words were out of my mouth, she was like, ‘You have to go,’” Morrison said. Many of Morrison’s catering jobs have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, he said, so he had the freedom for a long trip and charitable endeavor.