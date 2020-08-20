My First Job: Alan Graf

The Floyd Press asks local leaders, business owners, government officials, nonprofit advocates and change-makers about their very first job. This week, Floyd attorney Alan Graf.
First things first: What was your very first paying job? What did you like about it? What did you learn from it?
My first paying job was delivering sandwiches for a small delicatessen in New York City. I would have to take elevators up sometimes 30 or 40 flights. I learned that the harder and faster I worked, the more money I would make. I also learned that in a service job, the customer is always right unless they are abusive, in which case they get one chance to change. And if they keep being abusive or being ugly, then you drop them. That's been my practice in business ever since that job.
What are you doing now?
Right now I work as an appellate Social Security lawyer. I appeal cases where citizens have been denied Social Security disability benefits. A lot of my clients are disabled veterans who have been treated unfairly by the federal government. These veterans gave their lives and service to our country; to come home from that service and not be believed when they say they are disabled is troubling. I have helped thousands of veterans in my 27 years of practice and I am proud of that work.
I do all of my legal work online. I write briefs—which actually should be called "longs" because they are 30 pages or more describing the details, struggles and medical problems of my clients. I file those briefs online and then a federal judge decides whether or not the Social Security Administration should grant benefits or send the case back for another hearing. The best part of the job is when I get to call my client and tell them they won benefits. They usually cry and tell me they love me. It makes me hopeful that the system still works to some degree.
How did you get to where you are? Do you see any connection between your first job and your current job?
I actually worked in a number of different areas before I became a lawyer. I worked as a school teacher, a farmer and a mechanic. One time when hoisting a transmission up into a car from a pit below the car, I threw out my back and knew I could no longer work as a mechanic or farmer. I decided at that point to try to go to law school. I was married with two children, so the only way I could do that was to work full-time during the day and go to school at night. I knew from my first job of delivering sandwiches that hard work pays off. So, at the age of 38, I moved my family to Oregon to go to night law school.
What advice would you give to someone looking to break into a field similar to yours?
If you want to become a lawyer, or a Social Security lawyer specifically, start by working in the field as a secretary or paralegal. You can then get a taste for the profession and decide if you really want to devote your life to the law. I particularly encourage those who want to serve the public and their community to enter the legal field. The law is a vital building block of our society and the more honest, hardworking people that become part of the law profession, the better and stronger our country becomes.
What’s your favorite thing about working in the New River Valley?
As an appellate lawyer, I get to work at home. And my wife's family goes back to the early 1600s in Virginia. In fact, her great grandfather x5 owned land in Floyd, Virginia. So she wanted to live here where her ancestors once lived. And I wanted to learn how to play mountain music. So moving here and working here was great for both of us. I really enjoy the music scene in Floyd and it’s a great balance for my practice of law.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!