Case raises question about changing drug laws

Relaxing laws involving marijuana came into play Tuesday in a review of a probation violation in Floyd County Circuit Court after a defense attorney questioned whether a positive test of marijuana use could be enough to cost a Blacksburg man a chance to avoid a felony conviction through a first offender program.

Joshua Cody Alan Quesenberry of Blacksburg faced the felony conviction from a drug possession charge if he stayed out of trouble until June 14 of next year, but a drug test by the Alcohol Safety Action Program (ASAP) program after his deferral period began came back positive for use of marijuana.

Under state laws in place before July 1 of this year, that test could have cost him the deferral in but relaxation of the laws that went into effect in July now change the law about use and possession and production of the drug.

In a “show cause” hearing on the test, defense counsel Fred Kellerman asked Judge Mike Fleenor if positive drug test remains a reason that could cost Quesenberry his chance to have the felony removed from his record. The question brought discussion involving the judge, county Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and assistant Ryan Hupp and differing opinions on how the new laws apply in such cases.