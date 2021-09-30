Case raises question about changing drug laws

Relaxing laws involving marijuana came into play Tuesday in a review of a probation violation in Floyd County Circuit Court after a defense attorney questioned whether a positive test of marijuana use could be enough to cost a Blacksburg man a chance to avoid a felony conviction through a first offender program.
Joshua Cody Alan Quesenberry of Blacksburg faced the felony conviction from a drug possession charge if he stayed out of trouble until June 14 of next year, but a drug test by the Alcohol Safety Action Program (ASAP) program after his deferral period began came back positive for use of marijuana.
Under state laws in place before July 1 of this year, that test could have cost him the deferral in but relaxation of the laws that went into effect in July now change the law about use and possession and production of the drug.
In a “show cause” hearing on the test, defense counsel Fred Kellerman asked Judge Mike Fleenor if positive drug test remains a reason that could cost Quesenberry his chance to have the felony removed from his record. The question brought discussion involving the judge, county Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and assistant Ryan Hupp and differing opinions on how the new laws apply in such cases.
Fleenor resolved the question, for now, by continuing the probation violation case until completion of the deferred period, saying that if Quesenberry has no further positive tests, the case could be dismissed on June 14 of next year.
After the hearing, Branscom said, “This kind of question will probably come up again,” because laws on marijuana use, possession and production continue to change.
In other cases, before the court Tuesday:
- Melissa Ann Chafin of Riner entered a guilty plea for possession of methamphetamine and was given a three-year suspended sentence,
- A guilty plea by Adam Clayton Meyers of Floyd for cashing a phony check for more than $700 at Willis Village Mart in February of this year brought a two-year suspended sentence and a consecutive 12-month suspended sentence for a count of failure to appear.
- Several other cases were continued until Dec. 21 on requests from defense attorneys.
The court’s hearings Sept. 28 marked the final session before a new quarterly term, the final one of 2021, begins next week (Oct. 4) with a session that includes a meeting of the grand jury and a month with several jury trials.