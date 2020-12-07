Let There Be Light registration ends Dec. 7, creations due by Dec. 12

Floyd Tourism Director Pat Sharkey didn’t want to see the corner of Locust and Main streets be dark for the holiday season.

With the recent closing of Farmers Supply store, known for the festive Christmas window displays created by the store’s longtime manager Janice Yearout Patton, Sharkey saw an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to the community and showcase gift ideas that local businesses offer.

After receiving permission from the building owner to decorate the Farmers Supply windows, Sharkey enlisted the decorating help of some businesses participating in the Tourism Office’s ShopFloydVa, a holiday promotion to support safe shopping that is funded by the Virginia CARES Act, a pandemic employment initiative.

“I don’t know if we can make the windows as amazing as Janice did, but it would break my heart this holiday to see it dark on top of dealing with COVID,” Sharkey said.