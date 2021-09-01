Chronic Wasting Disease poses threat to Floyd herds; Hunters must submit deer samples for testing

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch says she heard about the meeting shortly before it occurred, was able to attend, and wished more hunters had known about it so they could hear the reports from DWR.

DWR announced what it calls “extensive CWD testing throughout DMA3 and in certain surrounding counties during the 2021-22 deer hunting season, including mandatory CWD sampling for all deer harvested on Nov. 12 in Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski counties.”

In Floyd County, mandatory testing will be conducted at Floyd Express Mart at 609 E. Main Street in Floyd and Willis Village Market at 5602 Floyd Highway.

During the upcoming hunting season, hunters should check in any deer they shot on any day at volunteer testing sites at Check Fire Station at 1710 Kings Store Rd., Floyd Fire Station 1 at 143 Akers St. in town or Willis Fire Station 2 at 187 Firehouse Drive.

Hunters should submit at least three inches of the neck with the head of the deer. Those planning to have the head mounted should submit it after caping. Others who plan to remove the antlers and skull head should do so before submission.