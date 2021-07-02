26 years of highlighting Floyd art

FLOYD — The Floyd Center for the Arts hosted its first in-person exhibit reception since the pandemic restricted gatherings on Saturday, June 26.

“This was supposed to be our 25th anniversary celebration,” said the Center’s Director Becky Lattuca, but that 2020 show was cancelled.

For the current exhibit, “The Gift of Art: 26 Years an Art Center,” the Center put out an invitational open call for artists and makers who have had a history with the center over the years or currently.

“It’s a real interesting blend,” Lattuca said about the show’s variety, which features three new exhibitions: “The Gift of Art,” “Confessions by Maggie Schallmo” and “The Floyd County High School Art Show.”

Jayn Avery, a Floyd potter with a founding history with the Center, addressed the crowd about the Center’s repurposed barn beginnings. She noted the draw of mountain culture — those making their own fiddles, guitars and music — to the back-to-the-land artists working with their hands who began settling in the county in the 1970s.

“Every time I ride by and see the barn and art together, I think, ‘that represents Floyd’,” Avery said.