Baseball loses opener against Cavs 12-2

The sun was shining bright when the Floyd County High School Buffaloes Varsity Baseball team hosted the Carroll County Cavaliers for the season opener Monday, but the Cavs rained on the home team.

The Cavs took the lead 2-0 with a homer in the first inning and never looked back with the Buffs struggling as the lead grew to 5-0 before Tanyan Sutpin earned a free trip to first base with a walk in the fifth turned into a trip around the bases through steals and a hit that finally brought him home for the first of the team’s two runs.

Sutphin’s score made up for an out attempting to score earlier in the game but the Buffs added only one more run in the long game.

The Cavs, however, continued to pile on the runs as the game turned into a 12-2 rout by the end.

Kaleb Thomas opened the game as pitcher before coach Matthew Tomkins brought in first basement Issak Keith to relieve with the bases loaded in the fourth, but the Cavs continued to score with hits, walks and help from errant throws from the Buffalo fielder that could have been easy outs.

The Buffaloes head to Pearisburg Wednesday for a game against Giles as the spring sports season this week opened with track and soccer on the road and the softball team hosting Giles while the girl’s tennis team plays Glenvar on the road and the boys host the same school at home Wednesday.