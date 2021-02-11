Community hosts series to discuss teen dating violence

During the month of February, the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, Floyd County High School and Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is hosting a series revolving around Teen Dating Violence Awareness. Each week of the month, Monday through Friday, feature a different theme highlighting a number of resources, and WRCNRV will kick off each week with a live stream on its Facebook page.
The week one “I Stand with You” livestream, which is available at www.facebook.com/WRCNRV, was an introduction to the series. The two hosts encouraged participating community members to show support for teen dating violence by being an ally and wearing or showcasing the color orange throughout the month.
Community members, whether they have been in an abusive relationship or not, are also welcome to submit stories, poetry and art at www.wrcnrv.org. These pieces will be highlighted during the last week of the month and kept in a “healing gallery” online.
The CDC states that “nearly one in nine female teens and one in 13 male teens report experiencing physical dating violence in the last 12 months. Additionally, approximately one in seven female teens and one in nine male teens report experiencing sexual dating violence in the last 12 months.”
Week two’s “Let’s Reflect” video, which aired on Tuesday, Feb. 9 due to technical issues on Feb. 8, is available for viewing now at www.facebook.com/WRCNRV. The first week focused on being an ally to a friend who might be in an abusive relationship, and the second week focused on practicing health communication, which included a conversation about “red flags” and “deal-breakers.”
Stephanie Bryson, the women’s center event coordinator, said that the goal of this eventful month is to “provide the community-at-large an opportunity to focus on the importance of safety for young people and to raise awareness of the harms of teen dating violence.”
“It sends a powerful message to victims and survivors of abuse when their community comes together and says, ‘we believe you, what happened to you is not your fault.’ If that alone helps just one person feel safe to seek help, then we have achieved what we have hoped,” Bryson said. “On the individual level, we hope that this information helps teens, parents and other caring adults begin a conversation about teen dating violence.”
A July 2019 study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine: National Institutes of Health states that adolescent domestic violence “is associated with health problems such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, alcohol and drugs abuse, and unprotected sex.”
The second half of the month will begin Feb. 15-19 by introducing resources for teen relationships that parents, guardians and friends can use to support the victim, and the last week, Feb. 22-26, will showcase various art submissions centered on healing, resilience and healthy relationships.
The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley has trained advocates available around the clock at (540) 639-1123. For more information about the center and its TDVAM events, visit www.wrcnrv.org or call (540) 639-1123.