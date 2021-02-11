Community hosts series to discuss teen dating violence

During the month of February, the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, Floyd County High School and Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is hosting a series revolving around Teen Dating Violence Awareness. Each week of the month, Monday through Friday, feature a different theme highlighting a number of resources, and WRCNRV will kick off each week with a live stream on its Facebook page.

The week one “I Stand with You” livestream, which is available at www.facebook.com/WRCNRV, was an introduction to the series. The two hosts encouraged participating community members to show support for teen dating violence by being an ally and wearing or showcasing the color orange throughout the month.

Community members, whether they have been in an abusive relationship or not, are also welcome to submit stories, poetry and art at www.wrcnrv.org. These pieces will be highlighted during the last week of the month and kept in a “healing gallery” online.

The CDC states that “nearly one in nine female teens and one in 13 male teens report experiencing physical dating violence in the last 12 months. Additionally, approximately one in seven female teens and one in nine male teens report experiencing sexual dating violence in the last 12 months.”