Buffs bring fight to Bobcats in playoffs, close year 6-5

The Buffaloes that met Radford’s Bobcats at home for the first round of Class C regional playoffs on Friday night proved to be a tougher and more resilient team than when it played the Bobcats in the regular season, which resulted in a 42-0 loss for the Buffs.

Floyd’s athletes scored first Nov. 12 in the opening quarter on a five-yard run and an extra point, giving the team a lead of 7-0 until Radford quarterback Landon Clark connected on a 62-yard pass in the next drive. The extra point tied the match through the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, interceptions took the Buffaloes out of scoring position on one play and other miscues gave the Bobcats multiple chances to score 21 unanswered point and a lead of 28-7 at the half.

A six-yard pass added another 6 points in the third and the Buffs failed to score, heading into the final quarter tailing 25-7.

Floyd scored first in the fourth quarter with another clutch rush by Fenton, then Radford came back with another, then Floyd scored again with a 5-yard pass to Seth Dunbar from Fenton.

Radford scored again but Fenton connected with Elijah St. Clair for a 14-yard pass to trim the 30+ point margin to 20 by games end with Radford winning 47-27.