Next Generation: Teacher to some, family to all

She stated, “He had such a wonderful sense of humor.” They did so much together like farming, riding and enjoying life.

While working in the school, the administration was always good about making sure Janet and DJ had lunch together. Being together all the time and having such a good relationship allowed them, as a couple, to understand each other on a whole other level.

When asked what it was like to work with DJ, Janet explained how much she loved it. She said he had a booming voice that competed with Coach Beale’s.

“If you had a classroom between the two of them you had almost no chance at competing in the duel of booming voices.” Not that DJ and Coach Beale purposely competed to be louder, she noted, that’s just how they were.

Kelly Blackwell, the current trigonometry, precalculus and AP Calculus teacher at FCHS said, “I had DJ Keith for 3 years of math in high school. He taught me to learn the “why” behind the math instead of just doing the steps. I learned that working hard can open many doors in life and there is no limit to what you can accomplish with a good attitude and work ethic.”

Uniquely, Janet and DJ experienced chaperoning many proms and sock-offs together, stealing a dance with one another occasionally.