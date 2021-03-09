Buffs stomp Mountaineers 58-7

The Buffaloes took an early lead with a safety against the Alleghany Mountaineers March 5 with both offense and defense scoring eight touchdowns to stampede the visitors 58-7 at the first game at home on Coach Beale Field this season.

The win follows two road games on artificial turf where late leads by the Floyd County High School Varsity football team were wiped out with scores by opponents in the final seconds.

The Buffs controlled the game from start to finish in freezing temperatures where dropped balls and wayward snaps became a norm for Alleghany that began early when a mishandled snap brought the 2-point safety for Floyd.

Next, Mason Keith scored on a five-yard run and added another point as the place kicker. Then Jared Nichols ran in from the 10 yard-line for the second touchdown and Keith added the extra point.

An 11-yard pass from quarterback Avery Chaffin to Seth Dunbar added another seven with Keith’s perfect on extra points throughout the night.

Trevor Miller scored on a two-yard run and Chaffin kept the ball to score from the one-yard line for the fifth touchdown of the first two quarters, giving the Buffaloes a 37-0 lead at the half.