Buffs stomp Mountaineers 58-7

The Buffaloes took an early lead with a safety against the Alleghany Mountaineers March 5 with both offense and defense scoring eight touchdowns to stampede the visitors 58-7 at the first game at home on Coach Beale Field this season.
The win follows two road games on artificial turf where late leads by the Floyd County High School Varsity football team were wiped out with scores by opponents in the final seconds.
The Buffs controlled the game from start to finish in freezing temperatures where dropped balls and wayward snaps became a norm for Alleghany that began early when a mishandled snap brought the 2-point safety for Floyd.
Next, Mason Keith scored on a five-yard run and added another point as the place kicker. Then Jared Nichols ran in from the 10 yard-line for the second touchdown and Keith added the extra point.
An 11-yard pass from quarterback Avery Chaffin to Seth Dunbar added another seven with Keith’s perfect on extra points throughout the night.
Trevor Miller scored on a two-yard run and Chaffin kept the ball to score from the one-yard line for the fifth touchdown of the first two quarters, giving the Buffaloes a 37-0 lead at the half.
After the break, Nichols ran a punt from Allegheny back 60 yards for the sixth TD by the Buffs, then Miller scored from the two-yard line to close out the third quarter with a 51-0 lead.
In the final quarter, Wyatt Chaffin recovered a fumble in the end zone for the eighth touchdown. The kickoff after that score gave Alleghany its only touchdown when Matt Howell returned it 80 yards. An extra point put the final score at 58-7.
Miller’s runs totaled 74 yards and two of the Buffaloes’ touchdowns, Nichols added two scores with a rushing touchdown and the 60-yard punt return. Quarterback Chaffin completed five of his seven passes for 84 yards, including a touchdown toss and a run for a second score.
The win gives the Buffaloes a 1-2 record as they travel to Glenvar on Saturday for an afternoon game in what the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg forecasts as a cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s.
In other sports this week, the JV and Varsity volleyball Lady Buffaloes opened their season at on Monday and, after a road matchup against Glenvar on Thursday, will host James River in the Coach Cantrell Gym on Friday.
Middle School volleyball is set for home on Wednesday at 5 p.m.