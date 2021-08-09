Willis pickup fire

WILLIS — A pickup truck was destroyed by a fire on Harris Hollow Road on the morning of Aug. 4. The vehicle was reported to be in flames about 11:30 a.m. in the middle of Harris Hollow Road, about a mile from U.S. Highway 221.

The Floyd County EMS dispatched a tanker and brush truck from Fire Station 2, along with an ambulance.

The truck belonged to Connie Harman, and it was towed away after the flames were extinguished. It wasn't known who was in the truck since the driver left the scene, as of last week.

Fire Chief Tony Weddle of Fire Station 2 said the fire likely started in the dash. "Usually if the fire starts in the engine, the hood will be warped, but that wasn't the case," he said.