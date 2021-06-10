Making four-legged friends: Thornton named Humane Society's April volunteer of the month, reflects

Editor's Note: This column was submitted by Floyd County Humane Society April Volunteer of the Month Mary Thornton, a Floyd resident who has been involved with the humane society for more than five years.
I first answered the call when a post appeared on Facebook asking for volunteers to help walk dogs at an adoption event taking place that same day at Chateau Morrisette. Arriving on the late side, I approached the coterie of fellow dog fanciers and announced my intentions.
“Are you comfortable with large dogs?” inquired one of the group.
“But of course,” I replied, having had an abundance of experience with Livestock Guardian Dogs, German Shepards, Mastiffs and the like. However, none of that prepared me for the cyclone in the guise of a comely 80-pound pit bull mix I was about to be partnered with.
When another volunteer bent down to open her crate and attach the leash to her harness, I could have sworn she said something like, “Fresh meat, Nila,” but I could be wrong. Regardless, for the next half hour I took my own personal winery tour, covering every inch of the grounds several times over, all the while trying to give the impression I was completely in charge, when it was Nila who gleefully initiated numerous exuberant meet-and-greets with potential adopters.
I must have passed muster though, as a short while later I was chasing after another whirling dervish, this time in the form of Sarah Sowers, Floyd Jewelry proprietress and likewise committed FCHS volunteer, as she instructed me on the ins-and-outs of dog shelter duty.
Many an actually peaceful Sunday then followed practicing my own version of the Zen koan “chop wood, carry water;” fill dishes, scoop poop. My understanding of the Buddhist precept of non-attachment also deepened, as the dogs came and went, month after month, painstakingly placed through the efforts of Carol Moates and Lynn Mace, among others.
But the smell of fresh meat must have still been in the air, and it wasn't long before FCHS elder Cathy Shaut reached out for a hand with one of the umpteenth rabies vaccine clinics she'd managed through the years. A good ol' boy with more than a dozen crated beagles on the back of his flatbed truck was among the first to arrive.
The mix of intentionally bred, adoptees and drop-offs were all in good shape, but at some point had become too numerous to continue to name, much less have medical records. I was tasked with quickly identifying age, sex and weight for each in order to complete the necessary paperwork and clear the ever-growing line that was extending across the parking lot.
I felt like at judge at Westminster, walking around the dogs with clipboard in hand, making snap assessments. As for names, I took a cue from Dr. Seuss and thus dubbed them Pup One and Pup Two (and so forth and so on). Cathy just chuckled, having seen it all through the years, and then politely shared with the gent some information on our spay-and-neuter programs.
Over the next few years I continued to sample at the smorgasbord of opportunities to lend a hand for the benefit of Floyd County's companion animals. Joining in with Suzanne Piovano to man the craft booth at Sinkland Farms' Pumpkin Festival and the Art Center's Winterfest, helping shoppers select from her sumptuous hand-knit scarves and other wares; attending a grant writing workshop so I could assist Becky Murray and Sasha Marine with their exemplary efforts to access funds from big league non-profits; stuffing invitations to the annual Paws Cause gala that takes the entire crew to pull off.
There was pet food to be repackaged for distribution at Plenty!, catnip bags to be sewn, yard sales that needed staffing. All the while in good company and sharing laughs with the other terrific gals (and guys) that make up FCHS.
Lately I have pared down my involvement in light of increased travel adventures, but that's okay, too. FCHS welcomes all volunteers, whatever amount of time you have to devote and whatever your interests.
Check out our website www.floydhumanesociety.org to see what's currently going on and let us know if anything strikes a chord. Get off the sidelines and jump in, big or small.
To borrow again from Dr. Seuss, “Oh, the places you'll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won.”