Making four-legged friends: Thornton named Humane Society's April volunteer of the month, reflects

I must have passed muster though, as a short while later I was chasing after another whirling dervish, this time in the form of Sarah Sowers, Floyd Jewelry proprietress and likewise committed FCHS volunteer, as she instructed me on the ins-and-outs of dog shelter duty.

Many an actually peaceful Sunday then followed practicing my own version of the Zen koan “chop wood, carry water;” fill dishes, scoop poop. My understanding of the Buddhist precept of non-attachment also deepened, as the dogs came and went, month after month, painstakingly placed through the efforts of Carol Moates and Lynn Mace, among others.

But the smell of fresh meat must have still been in the air, and it wasn't long before FCHS elder Cathy Shaut reached out for a hand with one of the umpteenth rabies vaccine clinics she'd managed through the years. A good ol' boy with more than a dozen crated beagles on the back of his flatbed truck was among the first to arrive.

The mix of intentionally bred, adoptees and drop-offs were all in good shape, but at some point had become too numerous to continue to name, much less have medical records. I was tasked with quickly identifying age, sex and weight for each in order to complete the necessary paperwork and clear the ever-growing line that was extending across the parking lot.