Supervisors discuss county improvement, possible raise in 2022 taxes

Floyd County Supervisors on Feb. 23 approved creation of a new capital development fund with $197,000, from the meals tax program and savings, following the review of proposals and recommendations from Davenport & Company that could lead to new financing that could require a one cent increase in real estate taxes for the next fiscal year.

David Rose of Davenport pointed to 11 different financing programs the county has used in recent years that he said saved $655,000 from lower interest rates, including $97,000 for the current year in costs for the new vocational-career center under construction at the high school, a shell building for new businesses at the Economic Center and other projects.

Rose outlined new alternatives for the county’s need for $8 million in capital for additions to the shell building, a new fire tanker truck, significant upgrades of radio system for police, emergency-fire departments and other needs.

The proposals range from a need to increase property taxes from one to 5.5 cents per $100 in assessed valuation on top of the current rate of 60 cents – a lower rate than many other localities in Southwestern Virginia. When the board avoided a tax increase by moving funds over from a reserve fund two years ago, some felt it delayed a need to raise taxes because of new capital development projects.