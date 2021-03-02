Supervisors discuss county improvement, possible raise in 2022 taxes

Floyd County Supervisors on Feb. 23 approved creation of a new capital development fund with $197,000, from the meals tax program and savings, following the review of proposals and recommendations from Davenport & Company that could lead to new financing that could require a one cent increase in real estate taxes for the next fiscal year.
David Rose of Davenport pointed to 11 different financing programs the county has used in recent years that he said saved $655,000 from lower interest rates, including $97,000 for the current year in costs for the new vocational-career center under construction at the high school, a shell building for new businesses at the Economic Center and other projects.
Rose outlined new alternatives for the county’s need for $8 million in capital for additions to the shell building, a new fire tanker truck, significant upgrades of radio system for police, emergency-fire departments and other needs.
The proposals range from a need to increase property taxes from one to 5.5 cents per $100 in assessed valuation on top of the current rate of 60 cents – a lower rate than many other localities in Southwestern Virginia. When the board avoided a tax increase by moving funds over from a reserve fund two years ago, some felt it delayed a need to raise taxes because of new capital development projects.
In addition to creating the new capital development fund, the board also approved Davenport to examine financing operations form banks and other options to fund a proposal to cover a recommended program that could add one cent to the current rate for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1, but the motion noted the approval only investigates available funding and does not, at this point, approve any proposed tax increase.
Supervisor Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove, former chairman of the board, said he normally opposes tax increases but felt one is needed to fund the needs of the county for protections that a new proposed digital radio system for police, fire and rescue departments to improve communications throughout the county, which has a number of “dead spots” that compromise safety for residents.
Yoder, who is a volunteer for the fire and rescue departments, also cited a new tanker truck with off-road capabilities and other improvements that he said is the first of needed “new generation” of vehicles for fire and rescue squads.
“Citizens of this county deserve this,” Yoder said. “It’s something we got to do.”
“I don’t like it, but I agree,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said.
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito called the problems with the current radio system “scares me right now.”
“We are aging in this community,” she added.
Rose, in his recommendations, focused on a15-year financing program that would borrow $7.65 million, supplemented with $350,000 in meals tax revenue, with a 1 cent increase in property taxes while other proposals could raise taxes as much of 5.5 cents if the entire $8 million is financed on a 10-year-note.
Each additional penny of real estate taxes brings in about $189,000 in funds each year while the meals tax adds about $175,000 each year, he told the board.
“The radio system is something we need,” DeVito Kuchenbuch said. “This will save lives.”
Little River Supervisor Justin Coleman agreed. As a deputy on the county sheriff’s department, he stressed the need to do whatever is needed to “protect lives of our citizens.”
Retired deputy Joe Turman, Burks Fork Supervisor and current board chairman said he agreed. The Supervisors voted unanimously to have Davenport start seeing what funding and rates are available.
Rose said changes encountered in what they discover can adjust the amount “up or down.”
“We can make it work,” he told the board.
If the board approves a specific plan after Rose completes his look at funding options, his timetable calls for approval of such a plan by the end of April, with final completion in May and June to be part of the budget when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
In reports from individual Supervisors, Coleman said a property owner in Indian Valley has offered use of their land for replacement trash “green boxes” after others were removed by complaints of another property owners and residents of the area had to drive longer distances to use boxes in Willis and other parts of the county.
He said that after working with county staff to find a new site, they have worked out an agreement near the old site and should have it ready for board approval next month.
The board thanked Coleman for his work and other Supervisors said the new site in Indian Valley should be part of a county-wide look at green box sites and needed improvements.
Turman said improvement work is needed for a site on Buffalo Mountain Road and other locations in the county and said incoming the new county administrator, who starts on March 1 should “explore what the costs would be” for needed improvements. Boothe said the county’s existing “solid waste study” needs an update.
The board went held a closed-door executive session that lasted just more than 90 minutes on real estate and personnel issues and came out to approve a salary increase of $8,125.28 for an un-named “Constitutional employee” of the county.
Board Vice Chairman Boothe told The Floyd Press after the meeting that the raise reflected a correction to a mistake on the salary set by the Virginia system that controls what is paid to such employees. The name was not made public because of Commonwealth laws on privacy of employees.
On another matter, during consideration of the monthly disbursements by the county, DeVito Kuchenbuch said she was “concerned” about higher bills for a new telephone system installed for the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom.
“The telephone bills now are way out of line with the bills,” she said. “Every month? It’s really outrageous.”
In approving the disbursements, Boothe voted “no” and said the telephone system was the reason.
“He just went ahead and put in a new system without consulting the board,” Boothe said after the meeting.
In other matters before the board on a meeting that went late into the night:
- The board approved obtaining a reimbursement for unused funds from a previous grant to the New River Health District. The vote was 4-1 with DeVito Kuchenbuch saying “no;”
- Supervisors reviewed a set of procedures by the Recreation Department and recommended some changes, including making sure that the county administrator approve certain items and make sure that background checks are part of using those who are around children. Acting County Administrator Cindy Ryan said the changes would be made and brought back to the board for final approval;
- The board accepted bids from Harris Construction for a new lighting system and Price Buildings for a new roof at the Waste Transfer Station;
- A public hearing on a road abandonment was set to follow a previously scheduled hearing o the new Six Year Secondary Road plan on April 20 — the evening meeting of the board for the month;
The board adjourned and set the next meeting for a start of budget sessions at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3.