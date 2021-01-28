Winter Farmers Market is open for business

“It’s cold.”

That was the headlining quote of the day at the (unheated) indoor Winter Farmers Market, located along Locust Street in the warehouse garage at the back of the Farmers Supply building.

But business was good and the vendors didn’t mind the cold.

“I’m almost sold out,” said Barbara Gillespie of Grateful Bread Bakery. By noon, Gillespie’s artisan bagels, loaves and cakes were sold out, but she still had cinnamon rolls, scones and some cookies left for purchase.

“It keeps the vegetables nice and crisp,” said Tanya Cook about the cold temperatures. Cook and her husband run Wild Mountain Farm, but they are also local food aggregators and sell products from other Floyd farms, such as Field’s Edge Farm and Riverstone Farm.

Wild Mountain’s winter greens and lettuce blends had sold out, Cook said, but she still had plenty of product for sale, including medicinal tinctures from Itol Acres, grains and granola from Gracious Day and Alice Walker’s artisan vinegars.

“Next week we’ll have our first Wild Mountain cabbages,” she said.