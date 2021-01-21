Citizens’ 2020-2021 report released

Citizens Cooperative General Manager and CEO Greg Sapp included a letter about the company’s progress during 2020 to accompany its annual report, which highlights the ways in which the cooperative has “continued to provide members with quality service, excellent support and advanced technology. Throughout 2021 it’s estimated that construction will be completed in nearly the entire county, excluding one section to the west of Copper Hill.

While lobby doors have been closed to the public since March 24, according to Sapp, progress on fiber internet installation has continued. During 2020 fiber installation was completed in the towns of Floyd, Tindall, Carthage and Poff, along with most of their immediate surrounding areas, with the Indian Valley, Willis and Copper Hill areas completed between 2018 and 2019.

“... We have entered Phase 4 (of installation): the Alum Ridge community and the Floyd North area,” Sapp said. “We are steadily connecting Indian Valley and the Parkway region of the Fairview area. We continue to connect homes in earlier completed areas as well.”

To date in Citizens’ Alternative Connect America Cost Model project, more than 250 miles of fiber have been constructed, and more than 1,000 customers have been connected, which is nearly 30 percent of the cooperatives’ customers.