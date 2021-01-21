Citizens’ 2020-2021 report released

Citizens Cooperative General Manager and CEO Greg Sapp included a letter about the company’s progress during 2020 to accompany its annual report, which highlights the ways in which the cooperative has “continued to provide members with quality service, excellent support and advanced technology. Throughout 2021 it’s estimated that construction will be completed in nearly the entire county, excluding one section to the west of Copper Hill.
While lobby doors have been closed to the public since March 24, according to Sapp, progress on fiber internet installation has continued. During 2020 fiber installation was completed in the towns of Floyd, Tindall, Carthage and Poff, along with most of their immediate surrounding areas, with the Indian Valley, Willis and Copper Hill areas completed between 2018 and 2019.
“... We have entered Phase 4 (of installation): the Alum Ridge community and the Floyd North area,” Sapp said. “We are steadily connecting Indian Valley and the Parkway region of the Fairview area. We continue to connect homes in earlier completed areas as well.”
To date in Citizens’ Alternative Connect America Cost Model project, more than 250 miles of fiber have been constructed, and more than 1,000 customers have been connected, which is nearly 30 percent of the cooperatives’ customers.
The ACAM project, authorized by the FCC, provides funding for communications carriers that have voluntarily elected to transition to a new cost model... in exchange for meeting broadband build-out obligations,” as stated by the Universal Service Administrative Company.
“In addition, (the) cooperative completed a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative project passing 316 homes in Copper Hill, making gigabit service eligible to those homes as well,” the CEO reported. VATI projects strive to extend broadband service to currently underserved areas in order to “create strong, competitive communities,” according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Both the ACACM and VATI projects exist to make internet more accessible, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Citizens has supported the community in a number of ways, including providing Internet service for educational purposes through the statewide Student Connect campaign for low-income families and upgrading speeds to provide work-from-home solutions.
During the new year, Citizens intends to begin the final phases of construction for fiber internet deployment, launch a TV streaming service “to eliminate the need for set-top boxes” for Citizens TV service, integrate new area codes and increase SIP Trunk offerings for businesses, according to the 2020-2021 annual report.
Learn more about Citizens’ services at https://citizens.coop/2020-2021-annual-report.