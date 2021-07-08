Weather impacts search for man in Patrick County

VESTA — Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the search for missing jogger Bruce Rubin, 61, on the Primland Resort Property in Vesta has been reduced from approximately 150 people down to 20 as of July 7.

Rubin was reported missing at about 7 p.m. July 2 after failing to return from a jog on the resort property. Search efforts launched that evening, according to PCSO, and specialized rope teams continue to be utilized due to the harsh terrain.

Smith emphasized July 7 many areas have covered multiple times since Friday, and said forecasted rains will temporarily suspended the search, as wet conditions will make it too dangerous for searchers.

"We are not giving up on Bruce — we owe it to his family to continue, and we will," Smith said.

Once weather conditions improve, specialized teams will resume the search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Oscar Tejeda or Lieutenant Steve Austin at (276) 694-3161.

Rain and thunderstorms of various severity are predicted to impact the area until about Tuesday of next week, according to the National Weather Service.